Golf News
Tee off with the latest on golf course management, golf equipment, resources and tournaments. Find out about celebrity trainers, golfing software and the hottest courses designed for future Arnold Palmers.
Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida
The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida. Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools &... - June 18, 2026 - Cody Pools
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Sold-Out 2026 Golf Classic, Raising $250,000 for Local Non-Profits
Sherwood Cares, a charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic, held on May 18, 2026, was a sold-out success on the Club’s championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. By the end of the day, event Co-Chairs Gary Brennen and Jeremy Hariton were proud to announce that a net $250,000 had been raised to support local non-profit organizations serving children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club. - May 28, 2026 - Sherwood Cares
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
Arizona Businesses and Community Partners Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Arizona businesses and community partners are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The event brings together organizations across multiple industries to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Arizona-based home services provider joins local businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Hamra Jewelers Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Hamra Jewelers is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Scottsdale-based luxury jeweler joins Arizona businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Sanderson Ford and Arizona Business Leaders Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Sanderson Ford and Arizona business leaders are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together the business community to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Abel Funeral Services Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Abel Funeral Services is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together local businesses and community leaders to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
East Quogue Grill Cleaning Company Reports Record Bookings Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills
Luxury property managers scrambling to get rental homes guest-ready for championship week driving unprecedented pre-season surge. - April 18, 2026 - Grillhampton
Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting. - March 04, 2026 - DesertMountain Club
From Town Hall to the First Tee: Be The Ball 4U's Exclusive 250th Anniversary Challenge Coins Turn 2026 Celebrations Into Heirlooms
Be The Ball 4U launches two exclusive products for America's 250th Anniversary. The Custom 250th USA Commemorative Challenge Coin is fully customizable with patriotic designs — perfect for city leaders and community celebrations. The USA 250 Ball Marker in Coin combines a collectible challenge coin with a removable golf ball marker, ideal for tournaments and outings. Both include free digital proofs, one free mold w/16 great choices, some 3D options available and limited 2026 availability. - February 24, 2026 - Be The Ball 4U
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Veteran Brothers Launch Maverix: a New Era of Luxury Western Golfwear Made in the USA
Maverix, a luxury western golfwear brand founded by veteran brothers Kyle and Dillon, has launched with a mission to blend western grit, elevated style, and performance golf apparel—all proudly Made in the USA. Inspired by their time at Fort Bragg, the rodeo, and the golf course, Maverix brings a bold new look to modern golf. - December 05, 2025 - Maverix
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
ForeU Golf Launches in the New Era of College Sports
ForeU Golf is a first-of-its-kind platform using golf to drive sustainable NIL funding, donor engagement, and real-world development for student-athletes. - November 04, 2025 - ForeU Golf, LLC
IVC Hosts Charity Golf Tournament, Donates $100,000 to Support Local Communities
IVC proudly hosted its annual Charity Golf Tournament on October 8 at The Cliffs at Mountain Park Golf Club, bringing together employees, partners, and community members for a day of camaraderie, giving, and impact. As part of the event, IVC donated $50,000 each to March of Dimes in Anderson, SC,... - October 11, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
AIMS Power Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert "Smokey" White as Senior Executive
AIMS Power proudly announces the appointment of Robert “Smokey” White to its executive leadership team. White joined the company in May as Vice President of Sales and, following a successful integration period, now officially steps into a senior executive role. “Smokey’s track record speaks for itself,” said Bruce de Jong, Founder of AIMS Power. “He’s not just a seasoned executive, he’s a builder, a connector, and a strategist who understands the heartbeat of this industry." - October 09, 2025 - AIMS Power, Inc.
STN’s ForeCause Golf Tournament 2025: a Record-Breaking Day of Community Impact
STN proudly announces the success of its 2025 ForeCause Golf Tournament, held on Monday, October 7, 2025. This year, 140 golfers came together for a day of golf, networking, and giving back, creating meaningful connections while supporting a cause that transforms lives. Thanks to the generosity of... - October 09, 2025 - STN, Inc.
Come Celebrate the Spirit of Giving at the Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic at Sienna Golf Course
The Moses Eugene Malone – MEM – Foundation Limited (The MEM Foundation), a 501(c)(3), is a committed group of board members that provide programming initiatives and partnerships in support of communities in the Texas and Virginia area. The Foundation will provide resources that promote education and self-fulfillment to student athletes and is dedicated to nurturing future productive citizens by strengthening children through philanthropic giving, leadership development and volunteer service. - August 29, 2025 - Moses Eugene Malone - MEM - Foundation
Chetu Tees Up as Platinum Sponsor for 2025 Cio South Florida Golf Fundraiser
Digital Intelligence Software Solution Provider Supports Scholarship Fund - August 28, 2025 - Chetu Inc.
JewelRide Announces 3rd Annual JewelRide Classic Golf Event to Benefit Zimbabwean Youth Education
JewelRide announces its 3rd Annual Classic, a golf tournament benefiting youth of Zimbabwe. This event, on August 9 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, supports disadvantaged children in Zimbabwe by funding their education. JewelRide will match all proceeds to double student sponsorships. The day includes golf, dinner, awards, and a live auction. Register individually, as a team, or explore sponsorship opportunities. - July 28, 2025 - JewelRide
Hope’s Door Announces Tee Off for Hope
The Inaugural Golf Outing takes place on September 30, 2025, at The Summit Club in Armonk, NY - July 13, 2025 - Hope's Door
3rd Annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge Set for June 17, 2025, in Hartford, CT
On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, twenty-four passionate golfers will take on a marathon challenge—playing 100 holes of golf in a single day—to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS. The third annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge will take place at Keney Park Golf Course in... - June 09, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Tournament to Advance Charitable Mission
Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic held on May 19, 2025 was a sold-out event at its championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Proceeds from the event will empower Sherwood Cares to provide ongoing grant funding to area nonprofits, benefiting individuals and communities within a 25-mile drive of the Club. - June 08, 2025 - Sherwood Cares
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Paschal Proudly Sponsors Frisco Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament as Award Lunch Sponsor
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to serve as the Award Lunch Sponsor of the 2025 Frisco Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Classic, held at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas. - May 22, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
FantasySpin Partners with Birches Health to Enhance Responsible Gaming Initiatives
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Birches Health, a leading national provider of responsible gaming resources and problem gambling support services, to enhance and expand its responsible gaming initiatives. This... - May 13, 2025 - FantasySpin
Golf Sim & Rock-Climbing Sheds Across the USA Brought to You by Impact Sports in Cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc.
Impact Sports is excited to announce a new cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc., bringing Golf Sheds and Rock Climbing to clients across North America. This relationship further allows Impact Sports to outfit quality sheds in any city on short notice with a trusted name in the industry. They look... - May 05, 2025 - Impact Sports
RNG Queen City Clappers Cup Brings a New Energy to PGA Championship Week in Charlotte
The RNG Queen City Clappers Cup, hosted by golf influencer Erick Lottary, kicks off PGA Championship Week on May 14, 2025, at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch in Charlotte. Powered by WeGo Golf and Elevate Lifestyle, the event features golf simulator competitions, music, drinks, and networking. Sponsored by Drink Delta, Happy Camper, Crown Royal, Casamigos, Michelob Ultra, and Suffolk Punch. Proceeds benefit First Tee of Greater Charlotte. - May 01, 2025 - WeGo Golf
Copper Hills Golf Club: Building Multiple Venues for Golf, Events, and Celebrations
New construction of the venues include the Copper Club, a full-service restaurant, and a special events space capable of accommodating up to 300 guests. The 27-hole golf course will hold outdoor wedding ceremonies, large golf outings, funeral wakes, luncheons, and numerous other occasions. - April 12, 2025 - Copper Hills Golf Club
FantasySpin Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion and Leadership Promotions
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced key leadership changes and a successful beta launch in driving forward its next phase of growth. FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience,... - February 18, 2025 - FantasySpin
Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences. - February 10, 2025 - Woods Fort Golf Club
PowerVue Marketing’s Strategic Campaigns Lead to the Sale of Madison RV & Golf Resort
Orlando Marketing Agency deploys expert strategy to position luxury Florida RV resort, leading to a successful sale. - December 13, 2024 - Powervue Marketing
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Palm Cove Golf Unveils Exclusive Transformation: A New Era of Boutique Private Golf Begins
Palm Cove Golf announces its transformation into a boutique private golf destination. Featuring a fully redesigned course, exclusive amenities, and elevated dining experiences, the club combines modern luxury with its rich legacy. Limited memberships offer personalized service, unhurried play, and a welcoming community. A new chapter in South Florida golf begins at Palm Cove. - December 03, 2024 - Palm Cove Golf
STN Hosts Successful ForeCause Golf Tournament to Benefit Local Organizations
STN proudly announces the success of its inaugural ForeCause Golf Tournament held on Monday, October 28, 2024. With the participation of 102 golfers and over 100 guests at dinner, the event aimed to raise awareness and monetary funds for three essential local organizations: the Alameda County... - October 31, 2024 - STN, Inc.
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
Sherwood Cares Charitable Foundation Hosts Annual Fundraising Gala
Sherwood Cares Gala raised funds to support grants to programs that address the needs of children and families in the community. - October 10, 2024 - Sherwood Cares
From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years
In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels. - September 28, 2024 - All Kids Golf Clubs
Uswing Mojing is the New Title Sponsor of Junior World Golf Championships
Uswing Mojing eyewear and its lead ambassador Rose Zhang will be part of the festivities, including the 2025 championship in San Diego. - September 11, 2024 - Uswing
Reid Myers and The WingWalkers Release Debut Single “Fly Right”
Reid Myers and The WingWalkers are excited to announce the release of their debut single, “Fly Right.” Featuring an impressive mix of slide guitar, acoustic piano, Hammond B3 organ, and driving drums and bass, “Fly Right” channels the soulful energy of classic acts like The... - August 27, 2024 - Reid Myers and The WingWalkers
The Moral Questions of Sports Launches Podcast on August 1, 2024
The Moral Questions of Sports launches its Podcast on August 1, 2024. In an era of sports media without landmark television shows such as The Sports Reporters, Outside the Lines, and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, sport journalism has been marginalized. While the main sports stories will always... - July 30, 2024 - The Moral Questions of Sports
Houston Astros Owner and Business Entrepreneur Jim Crane and Fellow Logistics Executive Keith Winters Unveil New Venture: Stress-Free Travel Experiences
Forecaddie, a golf club transportation service, and My Cruise Porter, an innovative luggage transportation service. This concierge concept aims to transform travel experiences by eliminating travel stress and luggage burdens. - June 24, 2024 - Forecaddie
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course Unveils Exciting Additions and Opens for the 2024 Season
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course, located in Littleton, Maine, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the 2024 season. After two years of major construction and enhancements, the course is now ready to welcome disc golf enthusiasts from the Houlton, Maine area and beyond. - June 19, 2024 - Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course
Sock Brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner. - June 14, 2024 - Lamour Group
Sherwood Cares Charitable Foundation Hosts Sold-Out Annual Golf Tournament
Local annual event raises funds to support grants to programs that address the needs of children and families in its community. Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic on May 20, 2024 was a sold-out event at its... - May 24, 2024 - Sherwood Cares