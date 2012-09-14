PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

Dixon Golf and GolfStatus Partner to Enhance Charity Tournaments Golf ball company Dixon Golf and software platform GolfStatus have partnered to help local charity golf tournaments nationwide. - October 19, 2019 - Dixon Golf

Fripp Island and Pledge the Pink Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort

Baystate Financial Charitable Foundation Raises $300,000 Firm Associates Participated in the 20th annual Baystate Foundation’s Charity Golf Classic. - August 23, 2019 - Baystate Financial

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Rival and Revel and USuggest It Are Working Together to Create an Engaging and Interactive Experience for Golfers Rival and Revel, a maker of golf accessories signed an agreement with USuggest It to create an experience that allows Golfers to show how they use their equipment to, from and on the course. USuggest It is a digital marketing company that built a consumer engagement platform to take in images and text to share directly with brands and other consumers. Brands now have a window into consumer behavior while receiving organic content that can be used as market research or sent to social media. - August 07, 2019 - USuggest It, Inc.

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Eagle Battalion Booster Club to Host Charity Golf Event in Support of the Army JROTC Program Eagle Battalion Charity Golf Event on Oct 9, 2019. All proceeds to benefit the only Army JROTC program in Montgomery County, MD. Event includes many prize opportunities. - June 28, 2019 - Eagle Battalion Booster Club

Wellving Asset Management Golf Tournament Wellving Asset Management are to start a new annual golf tournament kicking off at the Eastwood Country Club in Tochigi. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Eastwood is a beautiful course located about 1.5 hours from downtown Tokyo. Nestled in some gently rolling hills in Tochigi prefecture, the club... - June 27, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

My Brother’s Birdies Golf Classic to Benefit My Brother’s Keeper Charity Golf Event to Benefit Boys & Young Men of Color. - June 25, 2019 - My Brother’s Birdies Charity Golf Classic

North American One-Armed Golfer Association Golf Tournament The North American One-Armed Golfer Association is holding a Tournament in Tampa at Innisbrook Resort that began on June 23, 2019 and will conclude 4 days later. This is a group of disabled golfers with phenomenal stories of resilience. - June 24, 2019 - North American One-Armed Golfer Association

Golftripz Offers Pattaya's Latest Course, Chee Chan, in Its Thailand Golf Packages Chee Chan Golf Resort is the latest addition to the golf course roster in Pattaya, taking the number of courses in the seaside town close to 30. - June 18, 2019 - Golftripz

Polylast Systems, LLC Adds Golf Professional, Shelly Urish, to Bunker Liner Division 18 year veteran, Shelly Urish of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, (GCSAA), Trade Show Coordinator for the Golf Industry Show, (GIS), joins Polylast Systems, LLC in the golf course bunker liner division. - June 04, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge in Jakarta for Its 10th Edition Golftripz’s flagship golf tournament, the Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge (BTAGC) is heading to Jakarta, Indonesia for its 10th edition, from 1st - 5th Oct., 2019. - May 25, 2019 - Golftripz

Danang’s Newest Golf Course, the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An The newest addition to the golf course roster in Danang, Vietnam is the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An. - May 12, 2019 - Golftripz

Golftripz at the Asia Golf Tourism Convention in Siem Reap The Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) was conducted for the first time in Siem Reap, Cambodia from 31 March-3 April 2019. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz

Golfers Travelling to Vietnam Happy at the Prospect of E-Visa Golfers travelling to Vietnam on golf and leisure holidays are very excited to learn of Vietnam’s E-Visa process. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz

PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf

ISM-Houston Golf Tournament This is ISM-Houston's annual fund raiser. They look forward to a great day and a great opportunity network in a casual atmosphere. - April 30, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™ Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them how... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder

Successful Completion of 4th Edition of Vietnam Golf Trophy The 4th Edition of the Danang Golden Bay - Vietnam Golf Trophy (VGT) concluded in Danang in Central Vietnam on 4th April, 2019. This was the second time, VGT took place in Danang, the previous occasion being in 2017. 97 participants made up of golfers from Australia, Singapore, Thailand, India and Malaysia competed in 3 rounds at 3 of the best golf courses in Danang namely Ba Na Hills, Vinpearl Nam Hoi An and Laguna Lang Co. - April 22, 2019 - Golftripz

HypnoGolf: No Swinging Watches, Just a Better Golf Swing Learn how to think and perform like a pro on the course with self-hypnosis. - April 22, 2019 - Kathryn McGlynn Hypnosis / Journey of the Mind

Bionic Gloves Launches New RelaxGrip® 2.0 New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves

Ship Sticks Receives Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award as “Best Golf Club Shipper” for the Fourth Year in a Row Ship Sticks, was announced as the winner of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for "Best Golf Club Shipper" for the fourth consecutive year. Highlighted in recent publications, Golf Digest has said this about Ship Sticks “...they have established themselves as the leader in shipping... - April 11, 2019 - Ship Sticks

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Joshua Dinnerman's Golfview Magazine Site Features Tiger Woods Photo in New Pro Photo Area Joshua Dinnerman founder and publisher of www.golfviewmagazine.com site features a photo of PGATOUR pro golfer Tiger Woods in addition to numerous other pros. This is a new area for GolfView wherein there will be features of pro players. GolfView Magazine, which Dinnerman created in 1993, has been... - February 23, 2019 - GolfView Magazine

Joshua Dinnerman at PGA Tour Event as Honorary Observer of Jim Furyk, Ryan Armour and John Oda Joshua Dinnerman attends PGA Tour event as honorary observer. - February 19, 2019 - GolfView Magazine

Golf Simulators Come Home. SIM Sheds Brings the World’s Best Golf Courses to Your Backyard. Launching at the Connecticut Golf Show March 22 - 24, SIM Shed golf simulators allow golfers to play or practice anytime in any weather. Custom designed, delivered and installed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. - February 12, 2019 - SIM Sheds

FCG Callaway World Junior Golf Championship to Expand to 732 Players from Over 45 Countries in 2019 and Will be Played on 11 Championship Golf Courses FCG Callaway World Junior Golf Championship to expand to 732 players from over 45 countries in 2019 and players will compete on 11 Championship Golf Courses. “We are thrilled to announce our expansion plans to grow the FCG Callaway World Championship into the 3rd largest junior golf event in the... - January 28, 2019 - Future Champions Golf

Legacy Golf Tour Launches 2019 Tour Operations 2019 inaugural N. Texas event to be held at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound, Texas. - December 30, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

Legacy Golf Tour District Director Business Opportunity Seeking individuals to join nationally expanding golf tour as independent operators/owners. - December 29, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

SportsJaw Hopes to Promote Sports Chatter SportsJaw is the first online platform to build social content specifically for sports matchups. SportsJaw uses a patent-pending technology to search all of the major social media sites to compile feeds of information on teams or games. SportsJaw is a one stop shop for sports betting news and game predictions, a true cornucopia for sports gamblers. - November 21, 2018 - SportsJaw

Golfing for Milpitas Christian School at Boulder Ridge Golf Club Christ Cooper (Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals) and three other former NFL players were at the charity golf tournament in San Jose. Courtney Brown (Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants), Barry Sims (Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers) and Eric Wright (San Francisco 49ers) also played at Boulder Ridge Golf Club to support Milpitas Christian School. - November 14, 2018 - Milpitas Christian School

Surterra Wellness Sponsors Mission Zero First Annual Charity Golf Tournament Surterra Wellness, a leading provider of natural cannabis-based products that support well-being, has partnered with Mission Zero, a Florida-based non-profit organization committed to decreasing the number of suicides among military veterans suffering from PTSD, for the First Annual “Swing for... - November 09, 2018 - Mission Zero

PXG Founder and Purple Heart Veteran Bob Parsons to Receive Patriot Award at VGA National Championship The Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) announced today that businessman, philanthropist and Vietnam combat veteran Bob Parsons will receive the organization’s Patriot Award at the 2018 VGA National Championship tournament being held at the famed Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 4-7. Parsons... - November 01, 2018 - Veteran Golfers Association

SolarCraft Completes Solar Installation at The Fountaingrove Club Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft announced the completion of a 161 kW solar energy installation at The Fountaingrove Club in Santa Rosa, CA. The celebrated Santa Rosa Country Club and Golf Course will reduce their operating costs by thousands every month and stabilize energy expenses for decades to come. - October 26, 2018 - SolarCraft

Olympic Club in San Francisco to Host VGA National Championship Nov. 4-7 Over 80,000 Rounds of Golf Played by VGA Members Since Non-Profit’s Inception - October 25, 2018 - Veteran Golfers Association

Children’s Home Network Hosts the 36th Annual Golf Classic and Luau Benefitting At-Risk Children and Families in Tampa Bay and Surrounding Communities Children's Home Network's Luau still has available tickets for sale. - October 10, 2018 - Children's Home Network

Bald Head Blues Raising Funds to Help in the Relief of Hurricane Florence Bald Head Blues is selling "BHI in my mind" t-shirts to raise money for the clean-up efforts caused by Hurricane Florence. 100% of the profits made will be donated towards the recovery. - September 26, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

SportsEdTV Appoints Bruce Turkel to Advisory Board Author of marketing books, keynote speaker and advertising veteran joins experienced team. - September 24, 2018 - SportsEdTV

OnPoint Manufacturing Announces Partnership with Above Par Ladies Activewear OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc.,an innovative leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, today announced a partnership with Above Par Ladies Activewear to produce their women’s golf skirt activewear line. Through this cooperative effort, Above Par Ladies Activewear is working closely with OnPoint... - September 13, 2018 - OnPoint Manufacturing

IndyCREW Jingled in July Successful 2018 IndyCREW golf outing results in sizable donations to charitable organizations. - September 07, 2018 - IndyCREW

Bald Head Blues Pro Staffer Joel Dahmen’s Golf Season Expands to Include the FedEx Cup Playoffs Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

Round 4 Putters Introduces Two New 3D Printed Putter Models Using New Technology to Radically Improve MOI and Forgiveness - August 22, 2018 - Round 4 Putters

Jack Nicklaus Academy Orlando Creates Custom Corporate Golf Events Looking for a unique, memorable experience for your next corporate event or outing? Let the Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf located at the Hawk’s Landing Golf Club at the Orlando World Center Marriott create a golf experience that fits your needs. Their corporate golf schools and clinics can be tailored... - August 14, 2018 - Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf

SolarCraft Installs Additional Solar for Meadow Club - Sun Continues to Shine on Premier Marin County Golf Course Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft announced the completion two additional solar energy installations at The Meadow Club in Fairfax, CA. The renowned Marin County Golf Course continues to increase the overall sustainability of their 90-acre course with the installation of a 235 kW DC solar photovoltaic system, reducing their operating costs by additional thousands every month and stabilizing energy expenses for decades to come. - July 09, 2018 - SolarCraft

ThayerONeal Presents $10,000 Check to Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship With money raised at The ThayerONeal Annual Charity Golf Tournament, ThayerONeal was able to present Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship with a $10,000 check at Reining Strengths Derby Day Party on Saturday, May 5th at the Safari Texas club in Richmond Texas. Heather Hernandez, Executive Director... - May 14, 2018 - ThayerONeal

Classic Accessories, LLC Adds Duck Covers to Its Collection of Brands Classic Accessories is excited to announce that it is adding Duck Covers to its collection of brands. Two of the nation’s leading cover manufacturers will be combining to form the world’s largest outdoor cover company. “Duck Covers’ approach to product development, the customer... - April 25, 2018 - Classic Accessories