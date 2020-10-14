The New 24-7 Fix It App Brings You Emergency Home Service on Demand

Press Releases 24-7 Fix It Press Release

Alin Bibart, the founder and CEO of 24-7 Fix It, has been in the hospitality industry for many years. His love and desire to be of service to people lead him to create this app. Bibart recognized the value of making connections with the right people. Doing so allowed him to properly choose bona fide individuals to collaborate with on the maintenance side of this ingenious app. With the help of Advanced Licensing, the leading firm in developing successful businesses, 24-7 Fix It will expand upon these principles even further. This alliance allows the company to excel in connecting it's clients with round the clock emergency care.



Jacksonville, FL, October 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bursting water pipes? Blocked up toilets? Broken heat or air conditioning? 24-7 Fix It is the app based solution that proudly provides its clients with emergency repairs. Eager to serve it's communities, top-rated providers are chosen to come to the rescue exactly when customers need them. Serving homeowners, tenants, and businesses that need assistance as soon as possible. Once the app is downloaded customers have the best-trained techs at their disposal. No need to worry about service or membership fees because direct pricing is a guaranteed feature of the app.

Alin Bibart, the founder and CEO of 24-7 Fix It, has been in the hospitality industry for many years. His love and desire to be of service to people lead him to create this app. Bibart recognized the value of making connections with the right people. Doing so allowed him to properly choose bona fide individuals to collaborate with on the maintenance side of this ingenious app. With the help of Advanced Licensing, the leading firm in developing successful businesses, 24-7 Fix It will expand upon these principles even further. This alliance allows the company to excel in connecting it's clients with round the clock emergency care.

Trusted, vetted, specialists are exactly who individuals can look forward to showing up at their doorsteps. Homeowners, tenants, and businesses have more servicing options than just HVAC, electrical wiring, and plumbing repairs. Emergency cleaning resources are available as well amongst an extensive list of other vital amenities. 24-7 Fix It is the most preeminent way to receive quick, simple, and adequate repairs and reinforcements in a snap. Future client's can join the app for free and gain assistance in their area immediately. To learn more and view all of the services provided visit https://www.24-7fixit.com/ future app users will be happy that they did.

Contact Information
24-7 Fix It
Alin Bibart
833-923-4948
www.24-7fixit.com

