Press Releases Gemelli Films Press Release

Receive press releases from Gemelli Films: By Email RSS Feeds: Cara Maria Sorbello Makes Acting Debut in New Gemelli Films Series

Reality Star Cara Maria Moves into the Scripted World with “Welcome to Hope.”

Brookhaven, NY, October 02, 2020 --(



“I can’t wait to show everyone what I’m capable of,” says Sorbello. “Audiences know me from what they see in reality shows and from peeking into my life through Instagram, but they don’t know that I really enjoy acting. I love the role of Lucy, and I can’t wait to bring her to life. Sorbello portrays Lucy, the ex-girlfriend of the main character Jessie (played by Broadway star Jon Hacker).



Welcome to Hope tells the story of Jessie O’Neil (Hacker), who returns home because his mother has cancer and ends up staying in town to help his father run the family business once she dies. In the pilot episode, Jessie runs into his ex-girlfriend Lucy (Sorbello), the only woman that ever broke his heart, and struggles with what he should do.



“I think people are going to be really surprised by Cara,” says writer/director Candice Cain about Sorbello. “She’s a terrific actor that takes direction really, really well. I thought Peek-A-Boo would be our first production together, but the stars aligned for this series.”



Sorbello is also cast as Brenna in Gemelli Films’ upcoming thriller, Peek-A-Boo, with boyfriend Paulie Calafiore. The two play the villains in the film, which already has a theatrical distribution deal in Southeast Asia. Hacker and his wife, Taryn Hacker (Magic in Mount Holly), will also appear in Peek-A-Boo. The four will also work together in the upcoming Christmas film Winter at the Winery, set to film in Lockport, NY during the first two weeks of December.



“Unfortunately, we had to get Welcome to Hope finished before Peek-A-Boo because of distribution deals that are falling into place,” explains Gemelli Films Director of Sales Ann Thompson. “We have quite a lot of irons in the fire, including a potential seven film slate for next year. Of course, we want Cara Maria to be a part of many of those projects.”



Principal photography for Welcome to Hope starts on October 20th on Long Island. Brookhaven, NY, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Popular reality star Cara Maria Sorbello (MTV’s The Challenge) has taken the leap from unscripted shows to a new scripted television series, entitled Welcome to Hope. Sorbello is signed on to appear in the first three episodes of the new faith-based series, which is expected to be released mid 2021.“I can’t wait to show everyone what I’m capable of,” says Sorbello. “Audiences know me from what they see in reality shows and from peeking into my life through Instagram, but they don’t know that I really enjoy acting. I love the role of Lucy, and I can’t wait to bring her to life. Sorbello portrays Lucy, the ex-girlfriend of the main character Jessie (played by Broadway star Jon Hacker).Welcome to Hope tells the story of Jessie O’Neil (Hacker), who returns home because his mother has cancer and ends up staying in town to help his father run the family business once she dies. In the pilot episode, Jessie runs into his ex-girlfriend Lucy (Sorbello), the only woman that ever broke his heart, and struggles with what he should do.“I think people are going to be really surprised by Cara,” says writer/director Candice Cain about Sorbello. “She’s a terrific actor that takes direction really, really well. I thought Peek-A-Boo would be our first production together, but the stars aligned for this series.”Sorbello is also cast as Brenna in Gemelli Films’ upcoming thriller, Peek-A-Boo, with boyfriend Paulie Calafiore. The two play the villains in the film, which already has a theatrical distribution deal in Southeast Asia. Hacker and his wife, Taryn Hacker (Magic in Mount Holly), will also appear in Peek-A-Boo. The four will also work together in the upcoming Christmas film Winter at the Winery, set to film in Lockport, NY during the first two weeks of December.“Unfortunately, we had to get Welcome to Hope finished before Peek-A-Boo because of distribution deals that are falling into place,” explains Gemelli Films Director of Sales Ann Thompson. “We have quite a lot of irons in the fire, including a potential seven film slate for next year. Of course, we want Cara Maria to be a part of many of those projects.”Principal photography for Welcome to Hope starts on October 20th on Long Island. Contact Information Gemelli Films

Amy Minter

631-606-3456



www.GemelliFilm.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gemelli Films