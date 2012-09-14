ARI Retail Management Software Reveals Super Market POS Solutions

Press Releases ARI Retail Software Press Release

Ari makes your supermarket business responsive, intuitive, and swift.

The supermarket sector has changed rapidly, and more changes are in the pipeline. Consumer expectations and the shifts in their behavior contribute to the rising competitiveness in the supermarket stores. Another factor is the technological innovations and advancements where the supermarkets can gain an edge over others. Therefore, supermarkets adopt new technologies such as POS solutions to automate the processes. Such POS solutions bring efficiency to supermarkets’ operations by combining reporting and analytics, inventory management, employee management, and billing features. This improves the customer experience, and hence, the sales rise.



“Our aim was to provide the supermarket storeowners everything they need in a single solution. Therefore, we introduced our Supermarket POS software to give you what you need. It is a one-stop solution for managing inventory, back-office operations, billing processes, customer rewards, and gift cards. These features make it stand out from its competitors,” states Rahul Doshi, the Managing Director of Web Masters.



The Ari supermarket POS Software is well-connected with the back office to track the transactions in each system and align their operations. It also generates insightful reports and analytics that enable store owners to comprehend the performance of the store and the employees.



Another distinguishing feature of this solution is that it allows multiple deployment options. It can be hosted on the cloud or can be deployed on-premise. Alternatively, a hybrid deployment is also possible to make it easier for supermarket stores.



One of the other desirable aspects of Ari’s software is its centralized control feature. This includes pricing, master data creation, reporting, discounts and promotions, user permissions, and staff management. Multi-store and multi-location management is another feature in demand by supermarket stores to fuel their growth.



Ari provides integrations with Xero, Business Central, QuickBooks, Tally, Retail Insight, and MailChimp to improve your retail processes along with other processes such as accounting and bookkeeping. Such integrations give you additional benefits along with proficient retail processes. Supermarket storeowners can know about the features and experience the benefits by trying it free.



Web Masters is a multinational IT company with branches in UAE, Singapore, Bahrain, and India. Web Masters' Ari is a premium retail POS software that automates the retail processes to improve customer experience. Besides retail solutions, the company also provides ERP, CRM, business intelligence, and cloud and productivity solutions.

