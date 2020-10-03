Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: HEUFT to Host a Free Exclusive Pre-Filled Syringes Webinar

SMi reports: HEUFT to host a free exclusive webinar on 22nd October 2020, 10AM CDT / 4PM.

London, United Kingdom, October 03, 2020 --(



Benefits of attending and what you will gain:

• Cannula Brand protection from FDA recalls

• patient protection from faulty products

• pulsed X-Ray technology

• design features, functionality, and implementation of the Syringe

• Benefits of Cannula inspection



For more information on the webinar and to register your free place:

www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/webinar/pfs-cannulas-and-shields



Meet your experts hosts from HEUFT who will be leading this webinar



Ronald Turn, Pharmaceutical Sales Engineer, HEUFT USA Inc



Ronald Turn joined Heuft USA in 2019 as the Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. Ron has spent the past 10 years in a technical sales roll selling different varieties of Capital Analytical Research Instrumentation to the Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Chemistry, and Life Sciences industries. Ron also has worked for two major Pharmaceutical companies as an Analytical Chemist. With the combination of sales experience and Scientific knowledge, Ron is responsible for everything related to the Pharmaceutical portfolio offered by Heuft USA.



Ron Received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Western Illinois University in 2008.



Dan McKee, General Manager, HEUFT USA Inc.



Dan McKee is the General Manager of HEUFT USA. He has spent 25 years working with high-speed quality control inspection equipment in the packaging industry. In doing so, he’s become well versed in non-destructive techniques for testing a wide variety of package attributes using technologies as diverse as x-ray imaging, capacitive gauging, inductive profiling, and various vision techniques. His responsibilities have included commissioning inspection devices within a wide variety of production environments, specifying devices to satisfy customers’ application conditions and working with R&D to customize equipment to conform to his customers’ unique challenges. Dan now leads HEUFT’s sales and service organization for the United States and Canada.



Dan Received his BSEE from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1993, and a Master of Engineering Management (MEM) in 2001 from Northwestern University.



Register your free place here: www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/webinar/pfs-cannulas-and-shields



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- During this webinar, information will be shared about the Heuft Syringer such as design features, functionality, implementation, and benefits of using the HEUFT Syringer to assure only quality pre-filled syringes reach the market.Benefits of attending and what you will gain:• Cannula Brand protection from FDA recalls• patient protection from faulty products• pulsed X-Ray technology• design features, functionality, and implementation of the Syringe• Benefits of Cannula inspectionFor more information on the webinar and to register your free place:www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/webinar/pfs-cannulas-and-shieldsMeet your experts hosts from HEUFT who will be leading this webinarRonald Turn, Pharmaceutical Sales Engineer, HEUFT USA IncRonald Turn joined Heuft USA in 2019 as the Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. Ron has spent the past 10 years in a technical sales roll selling different varieties of Capital Analytical Research Instrumentation to the Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Chemistry, and Life Sciences industries. Ron also has worked for two major Pharmaceutical companies as an Analytical Chemist. With the combination of sales experience and Scientific knowledge, Ron is responsible for everything related to the Pharmaceutical portfolio offered by Heuft USA.Ron Received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Western Illinois University in 2008.Dan McKee, General Manager, HEUFT USA Inc.Dan McKee is the General Manager of HEUFT USA. He has spent 25 years working with high-speed quality control inspection equipment in the packaging industry. In doing so, he’s become well versed in non-destructive techniques for testing a wide variety of package attributes using technologies as diverse as x-ray imaging, capacitive gauging, inductive profiling, and various vision techniques. His responsibilities have included commissioning inspection devices within a wide variety of production environments, specifying devices to satisfy customers’ application conditions and working with R&D to customize equipment to conform to his customers’ unique challenges. Dan now leads HEUFT’s sales and service organization for the United States and Canada.Dan Received his BSEE from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1993, and a Master of Engineering Management (MEM) in 2001 from Northwestern University.Register your free place here: www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/webinar/pfs-cannulas-and-shieldsAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/webinar/pfs-cannulas-and-shields



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend