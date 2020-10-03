Tornado Spectral Systems Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Press Releases Tornado Spectral Systems Press Release

Toronto, Canada, October 03, 2020 --(



ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for a quality management system (QMS) and enables companies to operate proactively on several management principles, including the focus on customer requirements, efficient communication, and continuous improvement.



Scott Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Tornado states, “From the company’s inception, we built a culture committed to a high-quality operating standard. The smooth transition to ISO certification demonstrated our employees’ readiness to achieve excellence.”



Toronto, Canada, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman analyzers for process monitoring, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. Acquiring ISO 9001:2015 reinforces Tornado's commitment to exceeding quality expectations and requirements of its customers.

Omar Abbasi

416-361-3444 x 140



tornado-spectral.com

sales@tornado-spectral.com



