Elamant International Announces Outstanding Travel Benefits





"We've sourced what we feel to be the best travel system in the world that will provide our members the lowest possible prices and easy to use tools. This is a great benefit for our members," stated Ryan Evans, Elamant CEO. Dallas, TX, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Elamant International understands how exciting and important travel is to their members all over the world. Coming soon, wholesale travel benefits will give Elamant members the opportunity to save anywhere from 30-70% on travel by booking directly with Elamant Travel.As a paid Elamant member, they will have access to over 240,000 hotels and resorts around the world, all while enjoying exclusive wholesale rates and receiving a travel guarantee that lets members go with peace of mind. Members will also receive travel credits, which are used for free travel. For every dollar spent, receive 1.5 % back in travel credit, the same as cash value. Take a lot of trips? You’ll be rewarded with free travel.Elamant is here to enhance their members' worlds. Stay tuned for the official release of Elamant Internationals amazing new benefits."We've sourced what we feel to be the best travel system in the world that will provide our members the lowest possible prices and easy to use tools. This is a great benefit for our members," stated Ryan Evans, Elamant CEO.