Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Receive press releases from Eltropy: By Email RSS Feeds: Sales Boom September: Eltropy Signs 13 New Deals

Wins include Credit Unions of all sizes across the U.S.

Milpitas, CA, October 03, 2020 --(



“Eltropy’s new customers range from small, community-minded Credit Unions all the way up to billion-dollar plus institutions, proving we really are a one-size fits all solution,” said Ashish Garg, founder and CEO of Eltropy.



New Credit Union customers include:



CapEd Credit Union ($878.1M AUM)

Copper Basin Federal Credit Union ($38.6M AUM)

East County Schools Federal Credit Union ($128M AUM)

Eastman Credit Union ($5.68B AUM)

Denver Fire Department Federal Credit Union ($179M AUM)

First Choice Credit Union ($123.9M AUM)

La Capitol Federal Credit Union ($572.1M AUM)

Neighbors United Federal Credit Union ($54.7M AUM)

Pen Air Federal Credit Union ($1.89B AUM)

Pheple Federal Credit Union ($93.4M AUM)

Singing River Federal Credit Union ($230.3M AUM)

Virginia Credit Union ($4.29B AUM)

United Savings Credit Union ($76M AUM)



“With COVID-19 sticking around much longer than we would like coupled with natural disasters including several tropical storms and the devastating wildfires, having a reliable, secure and compliant Text Messaging solution is essential for communicating with members,” added Garg. “Our team looks forward to helping Credit Unions remain productive and engaged with members with our world class product.”



Current Eltropy customer Clackamas Federal Credit Union realized the value of Eltropy during the wildfires. The Oregon-based institution relied heavily on the Text Messaging platform to send information about branch closures and evacuations.



“Eltropy has been massively helpful to Clackamas Federal Credit Union this week as we’re dealing with widespread wildfires, closed branches, and evacuated employees all across the area,” said Aaron Goff, president and CEO of Clackamas Federal Credit Union. “Not only has the system been flawless, but we have had outstanding support. I’m very glad we chose Eltropy.”



About Eltropy



Eltropy enables Credit Unions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure and TCPA-compliant way. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams at Credit Unions leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance the member experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide member engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com. Milpitas, CA, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eltropy, “The Best* text messaging-based platform for Credit Unions” (CUNA, 2019), announces it has signed 13 new customers since the beginning of September.“Eltropy’s new customers range from small, community-minded Credit Unions all the way up to billion-dollar plus institutions, proving we really are a one-size fits all solution,” said Ashish Garg, founder and CEO of Eltropy.New Credit Union customers include:CapEd Credit Union ($878.1M AUM)Copper Basin Federal Credit Union ($38.6M AUM)East County Schools Federal Credit Union ($128M AUM)Eastman Credit Union ($5.68B AUM)Denver Fire Department Federal Credit Union ($179M AUM)First Choice Credit Union ($123.9M AUM)La Capitol Federal Credit Union ($572.1M AUM)Neighbors United Federal Credit Union ($54.7M AUM)Pen Air Federal Credit Union ($1.89B AUM)Pheple Federal Credit Union ($93.4M AUM)Singing River Federal Credit Union ($230.3M AUM)Virginia Credit Union ($4.29B AUM)United Savings Credit Union ($76M AUM)“With COVID-19 sticking around much longer than we would like coupled with natural disasters including several tropical storms and the devastating wildfires, having a reliable, secure and compliant Text Messaging solution is essential for communicating with members,” added Garg. “Our team looks forward to helping Credit Unions remain productive and engaged with members with our world class product.”Current Eltropy customer Clackamas Federal Credit Union realized the value of Eltropy during the wildfires. The Oregon-based institution relied heavily on the Text Messaging platform to send information about branch closures and evacuations.“Eltropy has been massively helpful to Clackamas Federal Credit Union this week as we’re dealing with widespread wildfires, closed branches, and evacuated employees all across the area,” said Aaron Goff, president and CEO of Clackamas Federal Credit Union. “Not only has the system been flawless, but we have had outstanding support. I’m very glad we chose Eltropy.”About EltropyEltropy enables Credit Unions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure and TCPA-compliant way. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams at Credit Unions leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance the member experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide member engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com. Contact Information Eltropy

Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381



www.eltropy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eltropy