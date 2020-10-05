Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Expands Into New York with Grand Opening in Levittown

Press Releases Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Press Release

Levittown, NY, October 05, 2020 --(



The new franchise was started by Levittown-area locals who are long-term friends and business partners, Ken Gibbons and Frank Sciremammano. They strategically chose the former Faddy Malone’s location on the busy Hempstead Turnpike for its steady flow of traffic and high visibility in the community.



The new location has generated buzz in the community, online, and was recently featured in a Newsday article. The brand new location has seen customers traveling from long distances to try the menu, and has even had numerous repeat customers in just the first few weeks of operation.



Riko’s thin-crust pizza takes pride in its consistently high-quality menu, including its iconic hot oil pizza, oven-baked wings, salad pizza, salads, and more. There is nothing quite like it on Long Island, and customers are raving about the menu to family and friends. A Riko’s customer, Martin G., recently said “Outstanding! We recently visited Riko’s and ordered wings, a large salad, Cheese Pie with Meatballs, Cheese Pie, and the best Clam Pie that I have ever had. The beers were cold and the pizza was hot! It was a great experience and we are looking to go back again.”



The Levittown location offers a cozy, family-friendly environment with décor that is an inviting mix of modern and traditional, and which honors the brand’s history and founders. There is plenty of seating for up to 90 diners, plus 20 more seats at the bar. The restaurant has opened with accommodations for COVID-19 considerations, utilizing outdoor seating, dividers between booths, and enhanced sanitation measures for their patron’s safety.



The location offers a full bar with 12 TVs where patrons can gather with friends to watch the games of their choice. The new owners aim to become a hub of entertainment in the community, with events for local sports teams, charity events for civic and church groups, and more. They are off to a solid start and look forward to their Grand Opening as their official introduction to the residents of Levittown.



Those interested in joining the Riko’s Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more at https://rikosfranchise.com.



Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza is located at 3120 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown, open:

Weekdays: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Phone: 516-495-4873

Luigi Cardillo

516-495-4873



www.rikospizza.com/



