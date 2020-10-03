Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pentek, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Pentek, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Pentek Announces High-Speed Synchronizer and Distribution Board for Quartz RFSoC Products

Synchronizes sampling and data acquisition for multichannel phase-coherent systems; Provides single-sample synchronization accuracy between multiple channels and multiple boards; Synchronizes gating and triggering functions

Upper Saddle River, NJ, October 03, 2020 --(



“The Model 5903 solves a challenging problem for designers developing complex systems," said Bob Sgandurra, director of Product Management of Pentek. He added, "The Xilinx RFSoC offers extraordinary capabilities, but it’s complicated to precisely synchronize multi-channel configurations. Our engineers have solved this challenge so that customers with high-channel count phase-coherent applications can immediately start development without having to work out synchronization strategies.”



An on-board programmable clock generator creates the sample clock and complementary timing signals. Up to eight Quartz boards, with eight channels each (up to 64 channels total), can be synchronized using the Model 5903, to support synchronous sampling, triggering and gating functions across all boards.



The Model 5903 provides four front panel MMCX connectors to accept input signals from external sources: one for reference clock, one for sync and two for gate/trigger signals. The internal programmable clock generator can create sample clock frequencies from 1 to >5 GHz. The sample clock can be locked to the internal 100 MHz frequency reference or locked to an external reference input connector. Similarly, sync and gate/trigger signals can be generated on-board via software or received from external sources through the sync and gate/trigger input connectors.



All board modes and operations are controlled by an on-board processor. Commands to this processor are sent via USB either through a front panel port or through the Rear Transition Module (RTM). The Pentek Navigator BSP provided with Quartz boards includes configuration utilities for the Model 5903.



The Model 5903 delivers a multi-signal sync bus to each board to be synchronized containing sample clocks, reference clocks, and gate/trigger and sync signals. Four sync buses are provided on the Model 5903’s front panel and four are provided to the VPX backplane and optionally to an RTM. Connections between boards are facilitated across the VPX backplane and through precision matched multi-signal sync cables that come with the Model 5903.



The Model 5903 is ideal for use with the Pentek’s 8-Channel A/D and D/A boards based on the Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC processor: Model 5550 and Model 5950 3U VPX boards and the Model 7050 PCIe board.



Synchronization Video of RFSoC Boards

To see the Model 5903 board in action, please go to the Pentek's Website.



Pricing and Availability

For the latest pricing and availability information, please contact John Eklund by phone at (201) 818-5900.



About Pentek

Pentek, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, designs and manufactures innovative commercial and rugged DSP boards and real-time system recorders for commercial, government and military systems including radar, communications, SIGINT, defense, medical and industrial control applications. Pentek offers powerful VPX, FMC, FMC+, AMC, XMC, cPCI, and PCIe board solutions featuring high-performance Xilinx FPGAs. Pentek equips all boards and recorder products with high-performance I/O including gigabit serial interfaces, powerful software development tools and offers strong DSP software support.



John Eklund

201-818-5900



www.pentek.com

To schedule an interview with Rodger Hosking, please contact Patterson & Associates.



