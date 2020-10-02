Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TAC Air Press Release

Receive press releases from TAC Air: By Email RSS Feeds: TAC Air Expands Far North with Acquisition of Prior Aviation FBO at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

TAC Air - BUF location brings the network count to 16 U.S. FBOs.

Dallas, TX, October 02, 2020 --(



“We are excited to add Buffalo as a new location to our FBO network and welcome its employees and customers to the TAC Air family,” said Greg Arnold, TAC Chairman and CEO. “The family history and culture established for the past 60 years from Jack Prior to Reginald Newman and now to his son Clark Newman resembles the TAC Air focus to provide the best ground services, making an easy transition for general and business aviation aircraft based in and visiting the Buffalo area.”



“I am pleased that the dedicated and loyal employees of the Prior FBO will have the opportunity to work for another great family business in The Arnold Companies,” stated Clark C. Newman, President of Prior Aviation Service Inc. “Prior Aviation will continue on with charter, aircraft management and flight training under my direction, so you will still find a bit of history on the runway as TAC Air launches a new generation of aviation services at the Buffalo Airport.”



“As we grow and build the business aviation industry across the country, we remain focused on serving the local aviation community with the original small business mindset my father started the company with in 1964,” said Arnold. “As TAC Air embraces the business of Prior Aviation, it is of utmost importance to honor the values and goals the Newman family set forth while incorporating the TAC company goals and values. We are honored for the opportunity to carry on the existing legacy.”



TAC Air - BUF will operate 24/7/365, providing award-winning ground services, Jet-A and Avgas from Avfuel Corporation, de-icing, heated hangars, charter customer services and processing, and cargo handling. The FBO also features an inviting executive terminal and professional business setting with a pilots’ lounge, conference room, concierge services for local hotels or activities, and rental cars through preferred partner Hertz.



“With over 11,000 GA flights at Buffalo airport last year, we look forward to serving local and visiting customers at our newest TAC Air FBO location with the same great experience they find across our network,” stated Joe Gibney, TAC Air Chief Operating Officer.



“We are looking forward to a great partnership with the airport and community to continue the legacy established by Prior Aviation and build new opportunities for aviation in Western New York. In the coming months, we will unveil plans we have been working on with the airport authority to refurbish the existing FBO buildings and hangars to elevate the general aviation area of the airport, demonstrating the services provided exceed expectations and demand of those conducting business through Buffalo Niagara International Airport,” explained Gibney.



The acquisition of Prior Aviation Services and its nearly 60 years of business at KBUF is a strategic expansion for TAC Air as they grow their FBO network to 16 locations that stretch across the United States - from KSLC in Salt Lake City and KPVU in Provo, Utah in the Northwest, to KDAL in Dallas in the Central region, across to KTYS in Knoxville, Tennessee in the South, and up to KBDL in Hartford, Connecticut in the Northeast. Other TAC Air FBO locations include KAPA, KAMA, KFSM, KLIT, KLEX, KRDU, KOMA KSHV, KSUS and KTXK.



About TAC Air

TAC Air is an aviation ground services company providing the highest level of service available in fixed-base operations, with more than 800 associates in its network of operations spanning 16 FBO locations across the United States. TAC Air is a division of TAC - The Arnold Companies, a Texas-based aviation services and energy marketing company and one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of refined petroleum products, with sales volume exceeding 2 billion gallons annually. TAC has a reputation for simplifying the business and exceeding what others in the industry are doing in order to create sustainable growth. Ultimately, it’s the company’s associates and their passion for service that sets TAC apart.



Learn more about the passion for great service TAC Air provides pilots, aircraft owners, airlines and the government/military at www.tacair.com. For more information about TAC - The Arnold Companies, visit www.thearnoldcos.com. Dallas, TX, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TAC Air, a division of TAC - The Arnold Companies, is expanding its presence into New York with the addition of its 16th FBO location, TAC Air - BUF, at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Acquiring Prior Aviation assets associated with its fixed base operations, TAC Air also plans to maintain the 120 associates supporting these operations. The full range of FBO services, including fuel, hangar and aircraft handling, as well as supporting the market’s commercial airlines with into-plane fuel, charter handling, cargo services, de-icing and airline maintenance, will be offered by TAC Air. The campus has over 126,000 square feet of hangar and office space across four structures housing private aircraft, charter services, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, flight departments and a flight training school.“We are excited to add Buffalo as a new location to our FBO network and welcome its employees and customers to the TAC Air family,” said Greg Arnold, TAC Chairman and CEO. “The family history and culture established for the past 60 years from Jack Prior to Reginald Newman and now to his son Clark Newman resembles the TAC Air focus to provide the best ground services, making an easy transition for general and business aviation aircraft based in and visiting the Buffalo area.”“I am pleased that the dedicated and loyal employees of the Prior FBO will have the opportunity to work for another great family business in The Arnold Companies,” stated Clark C. Newman, President of Prior Aviation Service Inc. “Prior Aviation will continue on with charter, aircraft management and flight training under my direction, so you will still find a bit of history on the runway as TAC Air launches a new generation of aviation services at the Buffalo Airport.”“As we grow and build the business aviation industry across the country, we remain focused on serving the local aviation community with the original small business mindset my father started the company with in 1964,” said Arnold. “As TAC Air embraces the business of Prior Aviation, it is of utmost importance to honor the values and goals the Newman family set forth while incorporating the TAC company goals and values. We are honored for the opportunity to carry on the existing legacy.”TAC Air - BUF will operate 24/7/365, providing award-winning ground services, Jet-A and Avgas from Avfuel Corporation, de-icing, heated hangars, charter customer services and processing, and cargo handling. The FBO also features an inviting executive terminal and professional business setting with a pilots’ lounge, conference room, concierge services for local hotels or activities, and rental cars through preferred partner Hertz.“With over 11,000 GA flights at Buffalo airport last year, we look forward to serving local and visiting customers at our newest TAC Air FBO location with the same great experience they find across our network,” stated Joe Gibney, TAC Air Chief Operating Officer.“We are looking forward to a great partnership with the airport and community to continue the legacy established by Prior Aviation and build new opportunities for aviation in Western New York. In the coming months, we will unveil plans we have been working on with the airport authority to refurbish the existing FBO buildings and hangars to elevate the general aviation area of the airport, demonstrating the services provided exceed expectations and demand of those conducting business through Buffalo Niagara International Airport,” explained Gibney.The acquisition of Prior Aviation Services and its nearly 60 years of business at KBUF is a strategic expansion for TAC Air as they grow their FBO network to 16 locations that stretch across the United States - from KSLC in Salt Lake City and KPVU in Provo, Utah in the Northwest, to KDAL in Dallas in the Central region, across to KTYS in Knoxville, Tennessee in the South, and up to KBDL in Hartford, Connecticut in the Northeast. Other TAC Air FBO locations include KAPA, KAMA, KFSM, KLIT, KLEX, KRDU, KOMA KSHV, KSUS and KTXK.About TAC AirTAC Air is an aviation ground services company providing the highest level of service available in fixed-base operations, with more than 800 associates in its network of operations spanning 16 FBO locations across the United States. TAC Air is a division of TAC - The Arnold Companies, a Texas-based aviation services and energy marketing company and one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of refined petroleum products, with sales volume exceeding 2 billion gallons annually. TAC has a reputation for simplifying the business and exceeding what others in the industry are doing in order to create sustainable growth. Ultimately, it’s the company’s associates and their passion for service that sets TAC apart.Learn more about the passion for great service TAC Air provides pilots, aircraft owners, airlines and the government/military at www.tacair.com. For more information about TAC - The Arnold Companies, visit www.thearnoldcos.com. Contact Information TAC Air

Tad Perryman

214-538-5475



www.tacair.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TAC Air Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend