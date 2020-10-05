Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SalePoint, Inc. Press Release

SalePoint Expands Retail Solutions Offerings to Serve Broader Market Segments

Columbus, OH, October 05, 2020 --(



“SalePoint is proud to offer the Limitless POS, Restaurant Manager POS and NCR Counterpoint POS solution suites. These solutions enable SalePoint to expand our Point of Sale, Mobile POS, Merchandise Management, Customer Management, eCommerce Integration, and secure, cost effective Payment Solutions. The relationship with Advannova enables SalePoint to expand our current retail offerings and work with a wider range of retailers in the marketplace, including Bars, Restaurants, Quickserve and Liquor Stores in addition to our traditional Specialty Retail Segments, while continuing to add value by offering hardware and retail expertise through development, implementation, support, and help desk services,” Paul Streicher, President of SalePoint stated. “I am excited to partner with Advannova. Consumers today expect retailers to offer a seamless experience, whether browsing retailers’ websites or shopping in their stores.”



Linda Baker, President for Advannova said, “We are pleased to have SalePoint as a partner. With their 30 years of experience delivering retail systems in the U.S., they are a valuable addition to the Advannova Retail family. Their expertise in retail, experience with mid-sized retailers, and technology skill set will add significant value.”



About SalePoint

SalePoint is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with branch operations in Sacramento, CA, Austin, TX, Cary, NC, and San Diego, CA. SalePoint is a leading provider of high value business solutions to the retail point of sale, corporate retail, higher education, healthcare, and public sector markets. SalePoint’s staff is experienced in implementing cashiering, point of sale and corporate ERP applications. The company provides a complete solution ranging from hardware and software to services required to define, implement and fully support the installed solutions. The company’s customers include leading names such as Spencer Gifts, Weyco Florsheim, Sporting Life, The Cato Corporation and Kaiser Permanente. SalePoint’s PatientWorks Corporation provides self-service and mobile solutions to the healthcare market. For more information visit https://www.salepoint.com/retail.



About Advannova

Paul Streicher

(858) 625-2910



https://www.salepoint.com/retail



