Audials 2021 Revolutionizes Streaming Recording

Karlsruhe, Germany, October 04, 2020 --(



Audials 2021 thus satisfies the growing demand of millions of users for streaming recording solutions.



A world’s first: record video streaming at twice the speed



Audials 2021 enables video streaming from all major providers to be played back in web browsers at twice the speed. It then records movies and series in Full HD with no loss of quality. As of now, no other software is offering a comparable feature, making Audials a pioneer when it comes to providing users with an entirely new recording experience.



Save music streaming at an incredible speed



Music from all popular services can now be recorded at up to 30 times the speed. High-resolution audio is saved in lossless encoded file formats.



New Media Manager enhances music & movies experience



Thanks to the new Audials 2021 Media Manager, organizing huge collections of music and personal video libraries across multiple storage locations such as PC, smartphone, and the cloud is as easy as child's play.



Any changes made by the user to files are instantly displayed and processed in the background, providing unrivaled experience.



Numerous other innovative features and brand-new functions round off Audials 2021 perfectly.



Journalists and beta testers who tested the software prior to its release were highly impressed by Audials 2021.



Fast and powerful streaming recorder



With its newly designed interface, the flagship product Audials One 2021 offers users the chance to record streaming and organize their music and videos at a price of $79.90. To meet the demands for specific recording functionality, Audials is also releasing "Audials Music 2021," "Audials Movie 2021," and "Audials Radio 2021" each at a price of $39.90. The PC software is also complemented by improved free apps for Android and iOS.



Upon request, the company will provide licenses for test reports.



Additional links



Product site of Audials One 2021: https://audials.com/en/one



Press section: https://audials.com/en/press-center.html



About Audials



Peter Maier

+497216633880



https://audials.com/



