James O’Brien Insurance Agency Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to NY Insurance Hub

The agency rebranded to better reflect their enhanced product offerings, vision and commitment to servicing a wide range of clients throughout the Capital District and the state of New York.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Latham, NY, October 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The James O’Brien Insurance Agency, known for its strong client relationships, recently rebranded itself as the NY Insurance Hub Agency. An independently owned and operated insurance agency located in New York’s Capital Region, the agency rebranded to better reflect their enhanced product offerings, vision and commitment to servicing a wide range of clients throughout the Capital District and the state of New York.NY Insurance Hub invites the public to its ribbon-cutting celebration with the Colonie Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the agency, located at 601 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY.“This is a major milestone for the agency. Our new name embodies both our commitment to providing customers with the best coverage at competitive rates, as well as being a source of education for the community,” said owner James O’Brien. “It also ties in with our slogan ‘Expect More’ because we strive to offer more services, options, and personal guidance throughout the process and act as a ‘hub’ for service, information, price and coverage.”The agency offers full lines of personal insurance such as home, auto, renter’s, mobile home and motorcycle coverage, and full commercial insurance including business owner’s policy, auto, property, and contractor insurance. O’Brien also offers extensive education to his clients on insurance options and specialties via the agency’s new website and social media channels.O’Brien opened his first insurance agency in Latham, NY in 2014 and has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, real estate, mortgages, and the insurance industry.NY Insurance Hub is a member agency of the Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, the leading independent agency alliance in the Northeast. The insurance agency joined SAN Group in 2018, enabling it to offer more products from multiple top carriers and better serve the interests of its clients, while remaining a locally owned independent agency.About NY Insurance Hub AgencyNY Insurance Hub is a provider of auto, home, business, and commercial insurance to the Capital Region and all of New York State. Committed to providing the right coverage at the right price, the agency shops dozens of insurance companies to maximize consumer benefit, not the company. To learn more, visit nyinsurancehub.com.About SAN Group, Inc.SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

