Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Active Grow Press Release

Receive press releases from Active Grow: By Email RSS Feeds: Active Grow’s New T5 HO Ballast Bypass LED Horticultural Lamp Selected for the IES 2020 Progress Report

Seattle, WA, October 04, 2020 --(



The IES Progress Committee’s mission is to stay informed on current developments in the art and science of lighting throughout the world and prepare a yearly report of achievements. The committee uses an impartial judging process to evaluate each submission based on its uniqueness, innovation and significance to the lighting industry. A summary of the report will be published in the November 2020 issue of LD+A magazine.



The committee recognized Active Grow’s new T5 HO Ballast Bypass Lamp as the first ballast bypass T5 HO 54W 4FT fluorescent replacement designed specifically for horticultural lighting. The T5 fluorescent fixture is one of the most popular fixtures used by growers even today, however, lamps used with ballasts in these fixtures generate extra unwanted heat, affecting both HVAC costs and growing conditions for plants. While commercial lighting has seen ballast bypass technology for some time, a ballast bypass T5 HO LED lamp with a spectrum formulated for horticulture was not previously an option for growers.



Active Grow’s 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass Lamps come in two dedicated horticultural spectrums: Sun White and Sun White Pro. The Sun White Spectrum produces a high CRI 95 full-spectrum light that mimics natural sunlight conditions and includes additional Red and Far-Red wavelengths to boost photosynthesis rates. The new Sun White Pro Spectrum is a professional grade production spectrum with higher Blue light content created to promote healthy vegetative growth, root development, tight internodal spacing and phytochemical production.



Each T5 HO LED spectrum features exceptional PBAR (Plant Biologically Active Radiation 280-800 nm) output and efficacy while using 60% less energy than traditional fluorescent lamps. The lower heat output allows growers to place fixtures closer to the plants, greatly reducing the need for more vertical space. The lamp’s transparent PC body protects against water damage and shattering in tough CEA environments. Installation is easy and requires bypassing the existing ballast and rewiring to a single end. Removing the ballast eliminates buzzing, flickering, compatibility and longevity issues, providing plants with pure uninterrupted lighting.



All Active Grow T5 HO Ballast Bypass Lamps operate on universal voltage 120-277V circuits and feature 30,000-hour lifetimes.



Learn more or purchase the 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass Horticultural Lamp here: https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/25w-t5-ho-ballast-bypass-4ft-horticultural-lamp-sun-white-pro-spectrum/



Watch the 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass Horticultural Lamp product video on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKyfqt-Ie-I



About Active Grow

Active Grow LLC is a commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop the next generation of horticultural lighting systems that are energy efficient and long-lasting alternatives to HPS, HID and fluorescent grow lamps. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for the latest company updates and videos. Seattle, WA, October 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the selection of its new 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2020 Progress Report.The IES Progress Committee’s mission is to stay informed on current developments in the art and science of lighting throughout the world and prepare a yearly report of achievements. The committee uses an impartial judging process to evaluate each submission based on its uniqueness, innovation and significance to the lighting industry. A summary of the report will be published in the November 2020 issue of LD+A magazine.The committee recognized Active Grow’s new T5 HO Ballast Bypass Lamp as the first ballast bypass T5 HO 54W 4FT fluorescent replacement designed specifically for horticultural lighting. The T5 fluorescent fixture is one of the most popular fixtures used by growers even today, however, lamps used with ballasts in these fixtures generate extra unwanted heat, affecting both HVAC costs and growing conditions for plants. While commercial lighting has seen ballast bypass technology for some time, a ballast bypass T5 HO LED lamp with a spectrum formulated for horticulture was not previously an option for growers.Active Grow’s 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass Lamps come in two dedicated horticultural spectrums: Sun White and Sun White Pro. The Sun White Spectrum produces a high CRI 95 full-spectrum light that mimics natural sunlight conditions and includes additional Red and Far-Red wavelengths to boost photosynthesis rates. The new Sun White Pro Spectrum is a professional grade production spectrum with higher Blue light content created to promote healthy vegetative growth, root development, tight internodal spacing and phytochemical production.Each T5 HO LED spectrum features exceptional PBAR (Plant Biologically Active Radiation 280-800 nm) output and efficacy while using 60% less energy than traditional fluorescent lamps. The lower heat output allows growers to place fixtures closer to the plants, greatly reducing the need for more vertical space. The lamp’s transparent PC body protects against water damage and shattering in tough CEA environments. Installation is easy and requires bypassing the existing ballast and rewiring to a single end. Removing the ballast eliminates buzzing, flickering, compatibility and longevity issues, providing plants with pure uninterrupted lighting.All Active Grow T5 HO Ballast Bypass Lamps operate on universal voltage 120-277V circuits and feature 30,000-hour lifetimes.Learn more or purchase the 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass Horticultural Lamp here: https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/25w-t5-ho-ballast-bypass-4ft-horticultural-lamp-sun-white-pro-spectrum/Watch the 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass Horticultural Lamp product video on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKyfqt-Ie-IAbout Active GrowActive Grow LLC is a commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop the next generation of horticultural lighting systems that are energy efficient and long-lasting alternatives to HPS, HID and fluorescent grow lamps. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for the latest company updates and videos. Contact Information Active Grow

Matt Leonard

206-792-9799



https://activegrowled.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Active Grow Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend