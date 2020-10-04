Tobacco Outlet Overcomes Industry Challenges to Thrive, Winning 2020 Consumer Choice Award

Press Releases Tobacco Outlet Cigars Press Release

Modern Retailer's hard work pays off in difficult industry during tough times for Bricks and Mortar Retail. Tobacco Outlet Cigar Boutique Awarded Best Tobacconist in Southern Alberta.

Calgary, Canada, October 04, 2020 --(



Tobacco Outlet has grown from its original store in Bridgeland Calgary (est. 2011) to its current 4 stores across Calgary. The clean and modern atmosphere of the stores and friendly approach to customer service is a fresh take on the very traditional and sometimes pretentious perception that is often expected when visiting a cigar shop. Tobacco Outlet has grown every year despite a contracting industry by focussing on attention to detail and service.



The company bucks a trend of difficult times for traditional bricks and mortar stores in the last decade and even more pronounced with recent Coronavirus challenges. The tobacco industry itself has undergone tremendous upheaval, however Tobacco Outlet has navigated very well. Aside from the service and modern look they employ, The company attributes this success to selectively offering both on emerging products that provide cleaner alternatives while keeping its core focus on premium cigars and pipe products.



About the award:

"2020 Southern Alberta Region Consumer Choice Award Winners Wednesday, September 16, 2020 10:00 AM



"Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third-party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry.



"We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Southern Alberta."



(Source: Consumers Choice Award https://www.ccaward.com/)



Mike Kinch

403-453-1110



www.tobaccooutlet.ca



