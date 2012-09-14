PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Puffing for Police and Patriotism A new business in Doylestown Township is having an ongoing fund raiser for local law enforcement. - November 14, 2019 - Cigar, Cigars

The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association and Participants of The North American Vaping Alliance Meet to Create Industry Standards The vapor industry's first convention where manufacturing executives met to discuss and develop standards that align North American proposals in a meaningful way for safer consumer products. - July 25, 2019 - SFATA

World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health

Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Responds to Recent Vaping Advertisement The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association says, "The FDA, the government and elected officials have hired a famous movie director to scare our kids. That’s what he does in his movies - makes people afraid. Except our kids aren’t dumb - they know there’s no scientific proof of what’s in this commercial. Kids won’t be lied to. They know the truth about vaping and you should too." - April 26, 2019 - SFATA

SFATA Uncovers an Epidemic of Misinformation About Vaping There’s an epidemic of misinformation about vaping in the United States. SFATA, the Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association, wants to make sure you’re getting the truth – not just the fake facts. SFATA believes that while the FDA is busy giving adults and teens an epidemic of misinformation,... - April 16, 2019 - SFATA

HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design

CanIDeal Open for Vendors CanIDeal, the world's first B2B E-commerce platform for the entire cannabis industry, goes live for vendors. www.canideal.com - November 09, 2018 - CanIDeal.com

Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist

SFATA Executive Director Announces the "Save The Vape" Campaign - the Trade Association’s Voice to Combat Forces Trying to Eliminate Vaping Today, Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Executive Director, Mark Anton, announces the “Save The Vape” program, a multi-media initiative dedicated to saving the vapor industry from excessive regulation and taxation, biased science, inaccurate reporting, and unfair competitive... - October 25, 2018 - SFATA

Court Issues Temporary Restraining Order Protecting Sonoma County Neighborhood Against Alleged Illegal Cannabis Tourism A group of Sonoma County residents has filed a lawsuit to shut down an alleged illegal pot grow and cannabis tourism operation in the Purvine Road neighborhood. The suit alleges that the grower is unlicensed and is transforming a peaceful stretch of the Petaluma Dairy Belt into an unlaw­ful cannabis... - October 23, 2018 - No Pot On Purvine

Vapor Industry Answers the FDA's Call on Youth Prevention of e-Cigarettes The American E-liquid Manufacturing Standards Association (AEMSA) and the Smoke-Free Alternative Trade Association (SFATA) announce the launch of a joint-venture, comprehensive Youth Education, Protection, and Prevention program – the YEPP program. As industry leaders in youth vapor product access... - October 04, 2018 - SFATA

Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association Goes International Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association Joins North American Alliance. - September 24, 2018 - SFATA

Good Times USA LLC Announces the Acquisition of Historic Tobacco Brands The Established House of Windsor brands of cigars, and other tobacco products, including the iconic Wolf Bros and Caribbean Royales. - August 14, 2018 - Good Times USA LLC

Laudisi Enterprises Acquires Kapp & Peterson Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau Street. - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Justin Sayne Leather’s Insanity Male Performance Brand Gains Solid Financial and Operational Partners The Insanity brand of male performance supplements from Justin Sayne Leather has picked up new financial and operational partners, setting the stage for growth in the mainstream market. Two mainstream investment and incubator corporations Capital Consulting and Prime Vector, L.L.C have signed on to... - October 20, 2017 - Justin Sayne Leather

Tobacco Company Production Analysis and Market Growth 2026: Market Research Hub The smoking segment was expected to dominate the global organic tobacco market with more than 80% revenue share. The smoking segment is projected to reach more than US$ 200 Mn by 2026 end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. - March 19, 2017 - Market Research Hub

Up and Coming Boutique Cigar - Calá Cigars Calá Cigars founder and owner Jose Calá was born in the city of La Vega, in El Cibao, Dominican Republic. Calá's parents retired to the heart of the tobacco growing and manufacturing industry, a place called Santiago de los Caballero. Calá's parents, who own 20 acres of land... - March 15, 2017 - Oohmo Cigars

Boutique Blends Cigars Presents the Aging Room Solera Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Cuban Cigar Maker to Visit New York City Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars

New Electronic Cigarette eCommerce Guide Outlines Some Differences in Regulations Between States - and the Importance of Staying Informed Tasker Payment Gateways Releases an Ecommerce Guide to Selling E-cigarettes and some of the potential regulations you may encounter. - February 13, 2016 - Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

Bottle-Spot.com Launches New Site with Auctions and More Bottle-Spot, the free marketplace for fine spirits, wines and craft beers, has launched a new site with auctions, user feedback and more. The site has become the go-to destination for rare bourbons like Pappy Van Winkle, and seeks to improve user experience with new tools and functionality. - December 03, 2015 - BottleSpot Co

Luxor Glass Art Launches Website Luxor Glass Art, one of the leading American handmade water pipe manufacturers is proud to announce its brand new ecommerce website https://www.luxorglassart.com/. The company, which aims to create innovative water pipe designs which stand out from the crowd, built the new website to provide online retail... - December 02, 2015 - Luxor Glass Art

Center for Disease Control Survey Backs Criticized e-Cigarette Usage A new study reveals 47.6% of US adult smokers have tried vaping and 55.4% used e-cigarettes to quit. - December 01, 2015 - VOLCANO eCigs

Shareholders of NAS Acquisition, Inc. and On the Move Corporation Complete Share Exchange Agreement NAS Acquisition, Inc. (“NAS” or the “Company”) a publicly reporting company, filed its Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing today that NAS has completed its share exchange agreement with the shareholders of Boynton Beach based-On the Move Corporation... - November 06, 2015 - On the Move Corporation

Richard L. Trueblood, Jr. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Richard L. Trueblood, Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements preparing hand-carved items for sale. About Richard L. Trueblood, Jr. Mr. Trueblood has over 45 years experience. He is the Sales... - September 23, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Boutique Blends Names Director of Sales Boutique Blends Cigars is proud to announce the promotion of Charlie Lopez to the position of Director of Sales. - September 01, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Santo Mining, Corp. Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation Santo Mining Corporation (OTCBB: SANP), (the "Company"), announced today that Mr. Alan French, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has tendered his resignation, effective immediately. The company indicated Mr. French's resignation is unrelated to his work performed at the Company, and that... - July 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.

Alliance Cigar Adds Aging Room Quattro F55 Size to Its Exclusive "DeSocio" Collection Alliance Cigar (a Division of Humicon LLC) announces the exclusive partnership with Boutique Blends Cigars to introduce a new size of the Aging Room Quattro F55 to its exclusive collection of DeSocio sizes. The new Quattro F55 DeSocio is a preferido box press 47 x 5.75. This shape was first introduced... - July 10, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars

iROBUSTO's "Meet in the Middle" Cigar Show Meets Gary Korb of CigarAdvisor.com The show is comprised of three presenters, Leander, Hyacinth and Mark. Each week they review one cigar in an episode with three fifteen minute segments. iROBUSTO will host a special episode with Gary Korb, Executive Editor of CigarAdvisor.com on July 19. - July 10, 2015 - iROBUSTO.com

Shon Brooks Television and Star Cigar Brand Reaches 4 Billion Views - Unplugged Shon Brooks wins award and adds to the historic legacy of the 5 Star Diamond Sandals Resort which was the hideaway for Ian Fleming. - June 29, 2015 - S.O.B cigars

iROBUSTO Adds Cigar Manufacturer as Lead Sponsor iROBUSTO.com a new online interactive cigar site adds Global Premium Cigars to the "Meet in the Middle" cigar show and website. - April 22, 2015 - iROBUSTO.com

Two Guys Smoke Shop Exclusive LFD Firecracker Two Guys Smoke Shop announces limited edition Firecracker from La Flor Dominicana due to arrive in April. - March 26, 2015 - United Cigar Group

Cigar Time TV is Smoking Hot “It’s always time for a fine cigar.” That’s the slogan and the philosophy of cigarTIME TV, the first and only broadcast television show dedicated entirely to cigars. The show is available in 2.7 million homes in the Philadelphia market, and millions more on the internet. - March 12, 2015 - Cigar, Cigars

ERBB Now Included in the MJIC Marijuana Stock Index; The Leading Cannabis Related Index Will Continually Provide Market Information and Analysis for American Green American Green, Inc. (OTC MKTS: ERBB) announced today that it has been selected by The Marijuana Index (www.marijuanaindex.com) for inclusion in its MJIC U.S. Non-Reporting Company Index. The Marijuana Index is the leading equity tracking index featuring public companies involved in the cannabis industry. - March 10, 2015 - American Green

Lighter Alarm - Track Your Lighter via Your Smartphone Lighter Alarm is a slim Bluetooth LE enabled, rigid PVC sleeve, into which the lighter slides securely. It syncs with the user’s smartphone and allows the lighter to be tracked via the accompanying app. Users always know where their lighter is at all times. - March 05, 2015 - Lighter Alarm

Everbrite, LLC Names Don Marshall as Director of Indoor Product Sales Everbrite, LLC, a longtime industry leader in the manufacturing of custom branded Point of Sale (POS) signs and displays, is proud to announce Don Marshall as Director of Indoor Product Sales. “I am very pleased to announce that Don Marshall has accepted the newly formed position of Director of... - January 27, 2015 - Everbrite, LLC

Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" and Greatest Hits Board NASA Rocket The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending the Brooks Entertainment Inc. brands on Orion’s first rocket launch to planet Mars. The Brooks Financial/Entertainment/Technology Corporation is set to arrive first to planet Mars in weightless space with NASA. While S.O.B cigars have been shipped and ready for launch in a "Trial By Fire" at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas (USA) and the Westin Hotels and Resorts in Puntacana (DR). - December 01, 2014 - S.O.B cigars

Florida Tobacco Shop Adds Swisher Sweets Cigars Products to Expand Customer Choices Florida Tobacco Shop, one of the three top online outlets for machine-made cigars, is pleased to announce the addition of Swisher Sweets Cigars to its inventory of exceptional tobacco products. Established in 2014 to provide an extraordinary customer experience for the increasing number of discriminating yet adventurous cigar smokers, Florida Tobacco Shop's online operation has exceeded all expectations and business goals by capturing a major share of the online cigar industry. - November 06, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Innovation Direct™ Leading Marketing Initiative for Patent Pending Vanity Smoking Kit Invention A simple yet innovative new product targeted at smokers everywhere, the Vanity Smoking Kit, has been developed by Joseph Domon of Richmond, California. The invention's unique design provides smokers with an extremely convenient and secure method of storing all of their smoking-related essentials. The... - October 31, 2014 - Innovation Direct, Inc.

Innovation Direct™ to Represent E-Z Start Hooka Vac to Potential Licensees In Industry An innovative new product that brings convenient functionality to a widely used smoking alternative, the E-Z Start Hooka Vac, has been developed by Jimmy Coney of Atlanta, Georgia. The invention's unique design allows its users to initiate a hookah session without excessive strain on their lungs. The... - October 02, 2014 - Innovation Direct, Inc.

Innovation Direct™ Set to Represent Patented Five Star Perforator Invention to Potential Licensees An innovative and functional new product targeted at all who enjoy cigars, the Five Star Perforator, has been developed by John Laone of Thomaston, Connecticut. The invention's unique design provides its users with a convenient accessory that successfully avoids the flaws of other similar products designed... - September 17, 2014 - Innovation Direct, Inc.

Quitgate.com, a Leading Quit Smoking Aid Retailer, Praises the New CVS/Pharmacy on Its Major Health Focused Move After announcing in February, 2014, its decision to stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products by October 1, CVS has not only fulfilled its promise but has done so one month ahead of time and moved a step further to change its name to CVS Health better reflecting its purpose of optimizing health outcomes. - September 05, 2014 - Quitgate, LLC

Innovation Direct™ to be at Forefront of Marketing Efforts for UP in Smoke Ashtray Invention An innovative new product designed as an eye-catching yet functional novelty item, the UP in Smoke Ashtray, has been developed by John Gangel of Ravenna, Ohio. The invention's unique design provides its users with a fully usable ash tray that will also draw some laughs. The UP in Smoke Ashtray will... - August 31, 2014 - Innovation Direct, Inc.

FloridaTobaccoShop.com Adds Clipper Filtered Cigars and Cigarillos to Brand Portfolio FloridaTobaccoShop.com announced today that the company has recently added the Clipper brand to their extensive portfolio of cigar and cigarillo products. Florida Tobacco Shop already had many years of experience in the tobacco industry when the company established its online store in 2014. That site, FloridaTobaccoShop.com, is now one of the top three sites for machine-made cigars online. - August 22, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

New Addition of Cheyenne Filtered Cigars to Florida Tobacco Shop’s Brand Portfolio Florida Tobacco Shop, a well known online retail store for tobacco products and related accessories, announces the addition of Cheyenne Filtered Cigars to their existing collection. A variety of other products are also offered by this company. - August 20, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Captain Black Little Cigars Joining Florida Tobacco Shop Club Newly established online tobacco retailer Florida Tobacco Shop is proud to announce the addition of Captain Black Little Cigars to the already diverse line-up of brand name products. - August 19, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Florida Tobacco Shop is Proud to Announce the Addition of Black & Mild Pipe Tobacco Cigars to Its Catalog Top-selling tobacco brand, Black & Mild is now part of the extensive selection of cigars available at FloridaTobaccoShop.com. Company officials of the online store announced that adding Black & Mild to their portfolio of machine-made cigars is part of an overall mission to provide customers with the best shopping experience at competitive prices. - August 19, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com