Tobacco News
Learn about the farming, processing, manufacturing and marketing of tobacco products. This section includes news about cigar bars and smoke shops, the latest tobacco research, new technology and smoking cessation initiatives.
Daniel J. Voelker Founder of Voelker Litigation Group Releases New Featured Article Examining the Return of Premium Cigars in Evolving Luxury Markets
The article explores how changing definitions of luxury are elevating craftsmanship, provenance, ritual, and privacy—and why premium cigars are drawing renewed attention within that shift. - June 05, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
The Nation's Longest-Running Cannabis Dispensary Commemorates 26 Years of Service with Sales, Swag, and Music on Halloween
Berkeley Patients Group Dispensary Celebrates 26 Years with Community Appreciation Event - October 31, 2025 - Berkeley Patients Group
Launch of SavannahRiverCigars.com
Acclaimed journalist-turned-cigar-manufacturer, Lak Vohra is celebrating his 60th Birthday and the 10 year anniversary of Hamptons Cigar Manufactory & Museum, this October 2, and to celebrate he is launching SavannahRiverCigars.com which will carry all his 30+ private label cigar collection and include the new release of 4 cigars. - September 29, 2025 - Hamptons Cigar Manufactory & Museum
Reinado Cigars and Master Blender Eladio Diaz Collaborate for Exclusivo Hawaii
Reinado Cigars unveils the anticipated release of Exclusivo Hawaii as an R. Field Wine Co. exclusive; blended by Antonio Lam and Master Blender Eladio Diaz from Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera. - August 21, 2025 - Reinado Cigars
A New Chapter in Cigar Culture: Paperback Release of "America’s Cigar Story" and Launch of "Cigar Curious:101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One"
The American Cigar Press announces the paperback release of "America’s Cigar Story," by Sebastian Saviano and the debut of "Cigar Curious," by J.R. Johnson. Together, these titles offer a rich blend of history and humor, exploring the cultural, political, and curious world of cigars in America. - June 04, 2025 - The American Cigar Co.
Broadleaf Tobacco in Severna Park, Maryland Announces New Ownership, New Era
Broadleaf Tobacco, a fixture in the Severna Park, Maryland community, is pleased to announce its acquisition by new ownership, marking an exciting new chapter in the establishment's history. The transition in ownership and management took effect on January 13, 2025. - February 03, 2025 - Broadleaf Tobacco
Don Abram Harris Launches “Unity 24” Cigar Honoring President Donald Trump
Celebrating Resilience, Leadership, and National Unity - January 13, 2025 - Don Abram Harris Cigars
19th Anniversary Celebration - Ceremonial Packaging Update for Mother Earth Tobacco
In honor of the company's 19th anniversary, Mother Earth Tobacco has released an exciting new box design for their Ceremonial Tobacco. The new packaging offers a larger 50 gram size and continues the tradition of a hexagon/circular shape, representing the Circle of the People. "As a proud... - October 17, 2024 - Mother Earth Tobacco
Renowned Cigar Critic Thomas Coletto Launches "Coletto Cigars" Following Instagram Hack
Thomas Coletto, a Certified Consumer Tobacconist and cigar critic, recently rebranded to "Coletto Cigars" after his previous Instagram account, "Sigaro Privato," was hacked. With over a decade in the industry, Thomas remains a leading voice, offering insightful critiques on flavor, construction, and overall experience. His website will also transition to align with "Coletto Cigars," marking a fresh start in his continued commitment to excellence in the cigar community. - August 30, 2024 - Coletto Cigars
Jochamp Machinery Offers Complete Packaging Technology Solutions for 50g and 250g Boxes of Shisha Tobacco
Jochamp upgraded its shisha tobacco packaging line by introducing advanced technology solutions in the JCZ-100 and JCZ-250 series machines. With the revamped systems, the JCS-100 and JCZ-250 can package 50g and 250g boxes of shisha tobacco. - July 12, 2024 - Jochamp
Jolly Cannabis Set to Showcase Innovative Product Line at CHAMPS Atlantic City Trade Show
Jolly Cannabis, a leading nationwide cannabis company renowned for its commitment to clean, all-natural CBD and THC products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City. The event is scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 9, 2024, at the Atlantic... - April 24, 2024 - Jolly Cannabis
Havana Boys Club "Mighty Marlin Shoot Out" 2023
Havana Boys Club release details on 2023 event that benefits special needs kid in Cabo San Lucas. - November 18, 2023 - Havana Boys Club LLC
New Online Store Offers Collectors and Enthusiasts a One-Stop Shop for All Their Vintage Lighter and Tobacciana Needs
Spark Flames, a new online store specializing in vintage pocket lighters and tobacciana, is proud to announce its official launch. The store offers a wide selection of vintage lighters and tobacco-related items, including pipes, ashtrays, and pocket and tabletop lighters, from the early 20th... - April 10, 2023 - Spark Flames
BuitragoCigars.com Adds Six Stellar Rolling Paper Brands to Please Puffers' Palates
Miami: The online leader in smokeable products has expanded its website's Rolling Papers category. Buitrago Cigars just added six sought-after names to its selection: Elements Cigarette Papers JOB Cigarette Papers Lion Rolling Circus Hemp Wraps Raw Papers Slapwoods Wraps Vibes Papers Each of... - January 06, 2023 - Buitrago Cigars
PETALS™ by the CaliGreenGold™ (CGG) Luxury Brand, Expands Its Exciting ZIG-ZAG™ Partnership
David JP Danon, CEO and Founder of luxury brand PETALS by CaliGreenGold, (CGG) announces expansion of ZIG-ZAG partnership and the release of new, hand-made, “Original Organic” Products: Rose Petal King Cones & Rose Petal Wraps. - December 31, 2022 - peakPRgroup
Cigar Life TV: Streaming Network (+ Cigar Lounge Money Maker)
Cigar Life TV, the 1st streaming network designed exclusively for the cigar life culture, helps cigar lounges keep patrons engaged, gives a platform to cigar-loving content creators, & provides affordable marketing to small businesses, all available on RokuTV, FireTV, AppleTV, Android, and Apple mobile apps. Cigar Life TV Launches on December 15, 2022. - December 04, 2022 - Cigar Life TV
Buitrago Cigars Now Offers a Full-Line of Hookah Products
"Hookahs may just be for you if you want to have fun with friends and family," said Martin Buitrago, director of marketing. "These water pipes are now available on our website alongside other necessities like hoses, bowls, tobacco, and charcoal. Stop by and check out our entire new... - November 08, 2022 - Buitrago Cigars
Jolly Legal Cannabis Unveils Their New Product Lines and Explains Their Quickly-Rising Brand
Jolly Cannabis is reaching even deeper into the cannabis industry to meet the needs of more consumers. CBD and THC soft chews, disposables and tinctures are coming soon to the Jolly Cannabis product lineup. - November 05, 2022 - Jolly Cannabis
Reinado Premium Cigars Adding Grand Apex 6 X 60 in 2022
After experiencing success with their initial Robusto Extra in retail environments, Reinado Premium Cigars prepares to release another size to the Grand Apex product line that is dedicated to Lam's father who suffers from Dementia. - December 31, 2021 - Reinado Premium Cigars
Buitrago Cigars, a Wholesale Distributor of Premium Cigars, Introduces a Monthly Cigar Club Subscription
Buitrago Cigars is excited to announce its monthly cigar subscription service. As you know, their company is a wholesale distributor of cigars. They have a large selection of premium cigars. The online cigar store is the best place to buy authentic premium cigars. Their cigars are high-quality, and... - November 24, 2021 - Buitrago Cigars
Black Women's Health Imperative Launches Be Seen, HBCU Student Anti-Tobacco Grant Award Program
Mobilizing Black Women Students to live Socially, Emotionally, Empowered - Unapologetically Smoke-Free - March 31, 2021 - Black Women's Health Imperative
Zinrelo’s Loyalty Program Helps Best Cigar Prices Increase Repeat Purchase Revenue by 1.24x
Best Cigar Prices uses Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform to achieve revenue growth. - January 23, 2021 - Zinrelo
Black Women’s Health Imperative Launches Anti-Tobacco and Vaping Program at Seven HBCU Campuses with Support of the Robert Wood Johnson
The Two Organizations Collaborate with an Innovative New Program, Aimed at Empowering Black Women Leaders to Lead the Fight Against Tobacco and Vaping Use - November 03, 2020 - Black Women's Health Imperative
alright Rolls Out CBD and CBG Pre-Roll Joints
The alright brand specializes in smokable hemp products. It offers premium and top shelf hemp in the form of CBD pre-rolls, CBG pre-rolls, CBD buds, CBG buds and hemp smokes. Offering everything from smokes to joints to a lb. of hemp flower, pick your strain and enjoy a smooth and flavorful experience. - October 22, 2020 - alright
Tekin Deri Released Its Newest Product, Leather Cigarette Cases, for Large Global Production
Tekin Deri Leather Goods Company has announced a new product that meets the need of frequent smokers, Leather Cigarette Case. Tekin Deri is ready to supply leather cigarette cases on a large scale for national and international retailers and importers. The Tekin Deri leather cigarette case... - October 20, 2020 - Tekin Deri
Tobacco Outlet Overcomes Industry Challenges to Thrive, Winning 2020 Consumer Choice Award
Modern Retailer's hard work pays off in difficult industry during tough times for Bricks and Mortar Retail. Tobacco Outlet Cigar Boutique Awarded Best Tobacconist in Southern Alberta. - October 04, 2020 - Tobacco Outlet Cigars
Vape Community – Manufacturers and Retailers – Step Up to Manufacture, Sell and Donate Much Needed Hand Sanitizer During COVID-19 Pandemic
While many in America are critical of vaping, the vaping community is doing what they’ve always done: helping people in their communities and in the country stay as healthy as possible. Many vaping businesses are manufacturing, selling and donating hard-to-get hand sanitizers to local police and fire departments, EMS, meals on wheels and more. - April 16, 2020 - SFATA
Hempton Farms Offers Their Smokable Hemp Flower in Long-Preserving Nitrogen Cans
Hempton Farms is now offering their popular high-quality, American grown, smokable hemp flower in nitrogen can packaging. Long used in the preservation of edible items such as popular snack foods, nitrogen gas can now keep your smokable hemp flower fresh for 18 months or more. - March 18, 2020 - Hempton Farms
Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower
Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC
Puffing for Police and Patriotism
A new business in Doylestown Township is having an ongoing fund raiser for local law enforcement. - November 14, 2019 - Cigar, Cigars
The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association and Participants of The North American Vaping Alliance Meet to Create Industry Standards
The vapor industry's first convention where manufacturing executives met to discuss and develop standards that align North American proposals in a meaningful way for safer consumer products. - July 25, 2019 - SFATA
World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas
World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health
Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Responds to Recent Vaping Advertisement
The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association says, "The FDA, the government and elected officials have hired a famous movie director to scare our kids. That’s what he does in his movies - makes people afraid. Except our kids aren’t dumb - they know there’s no scientific proof of what’s in this commercial. Kids won’t be lied to. They know the truth about vaping and you should too." - April 26, 2019 - SFATA
SFATA Uncovers an Epidemic of Misinformation About Vaping
There’s an epidemic of misinformation about vaping in the United States. SFATA, the Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association, wants to make sure you’re getting the truth – not just the fake facts. SFATA believes that while the FDA is busy giving adults and teens an epidemic of... - April 16, 2019 - SFATA
HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution
HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design
CanIDeal Open for Vendors
CanIDeal, the world's first B2B E-commerce platform for the entire cannabis industry, goes live for vendors. www.canideal.com - November 09, 2018 - CanIDeal.com
Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply
Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist
SFATA Executive Director Announces the "Save The Vape" Campaign - the Trade Association’s Voice to Combat Forces Trying to Eliminate Vaping
Today, Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Executive Director, Mark Anton, announces the “Save The Vape” program, a multi-media initiative dedicated to saving the vapor industry from excessive regulation and taxation, biased science, inaccurate reporting, and unfair... - October 25, 2018 - SFATA
Vapor Industry Answers the FDA's Call on Youth Prevention of e-Cigarettes
The American E-liquid Manufacturing Standards Association (AEMSA) and the Smoke-Free Alternative Trade Association (SFATA) announce the launch of a joint-venture, comprehensive Youth Education, Protection, and Prevention program – the YEPP program. As industry leaders in youth vapor product... - October 04, 2018 - SFATA
Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association Goes International
Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association Joins North American Alliance. - September 24, 2018 - SFATA
Good Times USA LLC Announces the Acquisition of Historic Tobacco Brands
The Established House of Windsor brands of cigars, and other tobacco products, including the iconic Wolf Bros and Caribbean Royales. - August 14, 2018 - Good Times USA LLC
Laudisi Enterprises Acquires Kapp & Peterson
Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau... - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.
Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston
Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging
Justin Sayne Leather’s Insanity Male Performance Brand Gains Solid Financial and Operational Partners
The Insanity brand of male performance supplements from Justin Sayne Leather has picked up new financial and operational partners, setting the stage for growth in the mainstream market. Two mainstream investment and incubator corporations Capital Consulting and Prime Vector, L.L.C have signed on... - October 20, 2017 - Justin Sayne Leather
Tobacco Company Production Analysis and Market Growth 2026: Market Research Hub
The smoking segment was expected to dominate the global organic tobacco market with more than 80% revenue share. The smoking segment is projected to reach more than US$ 200 Mn by 2026 end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. - March 19, 2017 - Market Research Hub
Up and Coming Boutique Cigar - Calá Cigars
Calá Cigars founder and owner Jose Calá was born in the city of La Vega, in El Cibao, Dominican Republic. Calá's parents retired to the heart of the tobacco growing and manufacturing industry, a place called Santiago de los Caballero. Calá's parents, who own 20 acres of... - March 15, 2017 - Oohmo Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Presents the Aging Room Solera
Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Cuban Cigar Maker to Visit New York City
Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
New Electronic Cigarette eCommerce Guide Outlines Some Differences in Regulations Between States - and the Importance of Staying Informed
Tasker Payment Gateways Releases an Ecommerce Guide to Selling E-cigarettes and some of the potential regulations you may encounter. - February 13, 2016 - Tasker Payment Gateways LLC