Epicenter for the Arts Announces New Performing Arts Training Facility

Epicenter for the Arts just started their eighth season in Southlake and will be moving to a larger facility soon. They are excited to share about their expansion with their Southlake families and the surrounding communities. They would love to set up a time to speak more about who they are and what they do.

The faith-based performing arts training facility houses dancers, actors, and music students ages 2-18 years old. Epicenter for the Arts is also home to the national dance convention Dance Revolution, the internship program Ingredients Training Company, and the national dance competition Earthshakers. Their new facility will also provide a storefront location for MB Culture, the owner and director’s fashion line.



This move brings excitement and hope to the Epicenter during a time of uncertainty and heaviness because of world events. The larger facility will allow Epicenter to hold double the number of students and families and provide them further resources to open their doors to the community.



“My heart for this generation is to discover their gifts and talents while being poured into with excellence and love! This love makes the dream even more exciting as we double our capacity to fulfill our mission on a daily basis,” says Epicenter director, Michelle Brogan. While talking with Michelle, it is obvious to hear the passion behind Epicenter’s mission which is to train leaders and legends in the arts. What sets the training facility apart from other studios is that it zeros in on discipleship, professional instruction, and elite mentoring programs.



Epicenter for the Arts’ new location will be in Gateway Plaza right off Southlake Blvd. and 114 highway in between Buy Buy Baby and The Tile Shop. They are still accepting new students at their current location for the 2020-21 season.



About Epicenter for the Arts: Epicenter is located in Southlake, TX, and was founded in 2013 by Michelle and Alec Brogan. They were recently voted Best of Southlake's Dance Studio in 2020 by readers of the 76092 magazine and have hundreds of students that enter their doors on a weekly basis. Their mission is to train leaders and legends in the Arts by focusing on creativity, excellence, community, and ministry. Epicenter can be contacted by phone at (817) 778-8828 or their website www.EpiArts.com.



