New ASTM International Standard for Ruggedized Optical Interference Technology Establishes SpecMetrix Systems as a More Precise Coating Thickness Measurement Option

ASTM D8331 has just been approved covering the exclusive ruggedized optical interference (ROI) coating thickness measurement technology incorporated in all SpecMetrix measurement systems used for coated coil applications.

ASTM and their International standards serve many industries and are recognized globally as the leading developer of voluntary consensus technical standards. Companies and consumers can have confidence in the products they buy or use when the systems or services adhere to ASTM standards since they know these purchases are proven to be reliable. ASTM standards enhance product performance by making sure products are long lasting, high quality, safe for use, and perform as expected.



“Sensory Analytics is globally known for its breakthrough ROI technologies incorporated into our award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. The issuance of the new ASTM D8331 standard affirms that our impactful measurement solutions can help create higher global standards for established industrial markets, and bring significant quality improvements and cost-saving benefits to manufacturing plants that count on them,” said Greg Frisby, Global Coil Industry Manager for SpecMetrix Systems at Sensory Analytics.



About Sensory Analytics



Greensboro, NC, October 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A new ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) International standard has been approved that covers the more precise ruggedized optical interference (ROI) based coating thickness measurement technology incorporated into all SpecMetrix® measurement solutions being supplied globally by Sensory Analytics. ASTM D8331 establishes performance requirements and test methods for the measurement of film thickness of applied coatings by non-destructive and non-hazardous means using ROI technologies. The new standard is significant since the correct amount of applied coating thickness plays a critical role in the performance of the final product including its physical, chemical and long-term durability properties. The precise measurement of coating thickness is key to applying the correct amount of each coated layer. Non-destructive thickness measurement tests using ROI technology generate immediate coating thickness data that has proven to be highly repeatable and reproducible from one SpecMetrix system to another. The test method covers the use of these advanced systems for both in-process and off-line coil coating thickness measurement and coating process control applications.ASTM and their International standards serve many industries and are recognized globally as the leading developer of voluntary consensus technical standards. Companies and consumers can have confidence in the products they buy or use when the systems or services adhere to ASTM standards since they know these purchases are proven to be reliable. ASTM standards enhance product performance by making sure products are long lasting, high quality, safe for use, and perform as expected."Sensory Analytics is globally known for its breakthrough ROI technologies incorporated into our award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. The issuance of the new ASTM D8331 standard affirms that our impactful measurement solutions can help create higher global standards for established industrial markets, and bring significant quality improvements and cost-saving benefits to manufacturing plants that count on them," said Greg Frisby, Global Coil Industry Manager for SpecMetrix Systems at Sensory Analytics.About Sensory AnalyticsSensory Analytics supplies award-winning SpecMetrix® coating and layer thickness measurement systems to manufacturing and coating leaders worldwide. The company's exclusive SpecMetrix offerings measure the absolute thickness of applied wet or dry coatings in real-time with nanometric precision during the coating process or in QA labs and R&D centers. SpecMetrix systems help global manufacturers to optimize coating usage, process control, and the quality of their coated end-products. For additional information, visit www.specmetrix.com. Contact Information Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Devon Edmonson
336-315-6090
specmetrix.com

Devon Edmonson

336-315-6090



specmetrix.com



