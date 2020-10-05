Cameron Arnett Joins the Make It Clear Studio Advisory Board.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Make It Clear Studio Press Release

Casselberry, FL, October 05, 2020 --(



Make It Clear Studio looks forward to many years of productivity as they work together to continue to produce quality, professional feature films, short films, and TV shows with powerful messages.



The Make It Clear Studio Advisory Board members are:



Cameron Arnett

Actor, Director, Producer, Speaker

Cameron Arnett is an award-winning actor in television, film, and theater hailing from Port-Au-Prince Haiti. He is also an author, speaker, film director, and producer.

Cameron has appeared on just about every major network. Past television credits include NBC's Miami Vice, Fox's Star Trek: The Next Generation, ABC's China Beach, and Doogie Howser MD, VH1's Single Ladies, and Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns.



Wally Crowder

Stunt Coordinator, Stuntman, Actor

An action man through and through, Wally founded the Professional Drivers Association, made it to the championships in powerboat racing, and was honored with a Cleo award for his work in car commercials. He created the industry go-to website Stunt Players Directory with his wife, Lori. He talks regularly talks to students through his program "Hollywood Magic and Driving Safety." And to top it off, Wally makes it to the set of "Desperate Housewives" on a daily basis to keep those great fights going.



James M. De Vince

Screenwriter, Director

James M. De Vince is a writer and director, known for When North Winds Blow (2009), The Basketball and My Final Battle (2007).



Kevin Sorbo

Actor, Producer, Director, Author

Hailing from Norwegian ancestry, Kevin was born in Mound, Minnesota, USA. His mother worked as a nurse, and his father taught junior high school resulting in a down-to-earth upbringing that forged the outstanding work ethic Kevin holds to this day. By the time he was in University, Kevin was covering tuition costs with modeling work, which swiftly translated into a career in television with his first appearances on Prime Time shows such as Murder She Wrote and The Commish.



Nancy Stafford

Actress, Author, Speaker

Nancy Stafford is familiar to millions as Andy Griffith's law partner on the TV series "Matlock." She's been a series regular on six TV series, including five years on "Matlock," three years on the Emmy-award winning "St Elsewhere," ABC's "Sidekicks," and began her acting career as a regular on the NBC daytime drama "The Doctors."



Brad Stine

Christian Comic, Actor, Writer

For over 20 years, Brad Stine has been by far the most unique Christian comic in the country. His desire to mix his style of intelligent and relatable comedy observations has always been supplemented by his desire to inspire believers to be bold and unapologetic about their faith in Christ. This approach has made him a sought-after comic for the "right," appearing numerous times on Fox & Friends, Huckabee, CNN, as well as on numerous Christian broadcasts. The accolades he has received from the likes of Tucker Carlson to Eric Metaxas and ministry leaders from Promise Keepers to mega-church pastors (and everyone in between) has made him one of the most influential Christian comics, actors, writers, and apologists in the nation.



Jean Wenger

Talent Agent

Jean Selig Wenger is the Owner/Agent of Treasure Coast Talent LLC, "Treasure Coast Talent, Better Together, Featuring the TCT Team." Jean began working in the TV/FILM industry in 2014 while assisting her son as an actor. In May 2016, she officially launched Treasure Coast Talent (Management). After two successful years working as a Talent Manager, in 2018, Treasure Coast Talent became licensed & bonded as a full-service Florida Talent Agency.



Doug Stroup

Senior Director of Make It Clear Studio

Doug Stroup is an actor, director, writer and producer, known for The Bible Says, Christmas Manger, The Option, Issues and Answers for Today, and The Dream Motel.



John Boehm

V.P. of Operations, and an Executive Producer for Make It Clear Studio

John Boehm works behind the scenes in the day to day operation of Make It Clear Studio and serves as an Executive Producer on the various films and TV shows that Make It Clear Studio produces.



Michael S. Bateman

Production Manager for Make It Clear Studio

Michael S. Batement is the Production Manager, Assistant Director, Actor and Casting Director for Make It Clear Studio and assists in all facets of the production of the many Make It Clear Studio Productions. Casselberry, FL, October 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Make It Clear Studio is proud to announce that Cameron Arnett has accepted a position on the Advisory Board of Make It Clear Studio. Cameron is an award-winning actor, author, and speaker who brings many years of experience and knowledge to the Board. He was recently awarded Actor of the Year for his excellent portrayal of the roles he played in films such as Overcomer, and I Still Believe. 