TownBamboo Launches Sustainable Bamboo-Based Aromatherapy

TownBamboo aims to bring luxurious bamboo-based products to the homes of consumers. Bamboo is a remarkable resource that exudes serenity, strength, and, most importantly, stands for sustainability. Their goal is to not only provide products that consumers would use on a daily basis but also products that will inspire with a touch of relaxation and luxury. Ontario, CA, October 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TownBamboo is a lifestyle brand aimed to bring home décor and aromatherapy products made out of real, all-natural bamboo. The bamboo is harvested from South Korea and the products are handmade in an eco-friendly facility, limiting production to 100 units a day to preserve the bamboo forests and conserve facility resources. TownBamboo’s main products are a signature scent soy candle with a Bamboo Candle Holder, and a signature scent diffuser solution with a Bamboo Diffuser Holder. TownBamboo also incorporates the oils and nutrients from bamboo into skincare products with their Bamboo Charcoal Soap.Customers rave about the beautiful uniqueness of their Bamboo Candle and Diffuser holders. Customers enjoy the light yet refreshing scent from TownBamboo's soy candles and diffuser solutions and do not get headaches or other irritations from the scent. They also love the natural beauty and sense of serenity it brings to their home.If you are interested in reading more about TownBamboo’s story and products, you can visit their website or visit their social channels by searching TownBamboo on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.TownBamboo aims to bring luxurious bamboo-based products to the homes of consumers. Bamboo is a remarkable resource that exudes serenity, strength, and, most importantly, stands for sustainability. Their goal is to not only provide products that consumers would use on a daily basis but also products that will inspire with a touch of relaxation and luxury. Contact Information TownBamboo

