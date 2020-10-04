The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Coburg

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, October 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home features Oak hardwood floors, high ceilings, and more. The kitchen features a high end Jenn-Air gas appliance package, quartz counters, 17 ft. center island, and breakfast bar seating. In the great room, you will find a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Versatile office/guest space. The main level suite includes a large bathroom with tile shower, extra deep soaking tub, and a walk in closet. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms, full bathroom, and an oversized bonus room. Outside you will find a patio in the landscaped backyard and gated RV parking.32549 Hatfield St. is listed for $779,900.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Coburg, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



