Rahul Simaro Releasing New Song "Tera Hona Hai Mujhe" on October 10, 2020

Rahul Simaro is back with another love song. This time it will be a one-sided love story. The song is called "Tera Hona Hai Mujhe" and it will be released worldwide on October 10, 2020.

Tera Hona Hai Mujhe is written, composed, and produced by Rahul Simaro. It has recorded at Rahul's home studio based in Nashik. The theme of the song is a story of one-sided love. The idea of this song came into Rahul's mind while scrolling through social media feed. He read a quote saying "Believe it or not... but one-sided love is always true and pure."



The latest song will be the fourth addition to his releases. Before this, Rahul has released 3 original songs and 1 instrumental track. Rahul is a Verified Artist on Spotify, YouTube, JioSaavn, and other digital music platforms.



The new song will release worldwide on all music streaming platforms as well as online stores like Amazon, Google Play Music. It will be released in association with Records DK music label. The artist is also releasing a Music Video of the song on his Official YouTube Artist channel.



Rahul made an announcement on his Instagram profile about the release of Tera Hona Hai Mujhe. See Instagram Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFteUpWDY12/



Rahul is active on his YouTube channel and is excited to share some valuable videos in the coming days. One of his songs recently crossed its first 50k plays on the JioSaavn app.



Rahul Simaro YouTube Announcement:

https://youtu.be/EupSEJ-obU4



About Rahul Simaro

