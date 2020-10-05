Histria Books Announces the Release of the "All Rise!: The Libertarian Way with Judge Jim Gray"

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

What do Libertarians believe that sets them apart from other political parties? How do Libertarian values, approaches and principles result in more successful “pursuits of happiness” than the approaches of other political parties? And how does Judge Jim Gray dare to say that the Libertarians are the only political party in the mainstream of American political thought today? All Rise! The Libertarian Way with Judge Jim Gray attempts to answer all of these questions and more.



All Rise! discusses how government has failed to run economies throughout history, and how it is failing to perform under today’s duress, which will leave a legacy of debt to our children and grandchildren. Judge Gray is a recipient of the 2019 Judge Franklin G. West Lifetime Achievement Award from the Orange County Bar Association.



