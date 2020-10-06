artHYPE Presents Michael MP Griffin - This MASKerade

Press Releases artHYPE Press Release

A solo exhibition featuring Michael MP Griffin's impasto expressionist paintings and works on paper at artHYPE's reopening in North Hollywood, California. Open by appointment September 15 - October 31, 2020.

Michael MP Griffin is an artist whose painting style evokes another era; he is prescient while present in this time. Griffin’s paintings are rich and thick, reminiscent of the expanse of Van Gogh paintings, while at the same time expressing the seriousness of contemporary human drama. His deeply layered and skillful paintings are a rare find. The texture and context of his images move viewers from the sardonic, through the paradoxical, to the sublime.



Griffin became interested in crowd faces while working in a busy nightclub in San Jose, California:



“And the way the movement happens, creates emotions in the dance floor that become contagious. Learned about this [movement] also from playing music, how music really affects people, eliciting reactions that flow like currents through the crowd.”



Griffin’s crowd scenes on canvas and wood hover between detail and abstraction. He likes at times to acquiesce into a liquid treatment of figures to reveal movement. His works on paper are often simple forms flowing into contrasting backgrounds, seemingly composed of light, and subtle colors to define glowing portraits.



Griffin spends much of his time alone with his dog Atlas, painting, listening to music, and gardening in his wood cabin in the California Mountains. He is more interested in his neighbors and helping the homeless in the community, than in fame. His artist friends respect him and his artwork. artHYPE extends gratitude to artists Marjam Oskui of Berlin, and Nikolas Soren Goodich of the Pacific Palisades, California for appearing in this production.



artHYPE is honored to present Michael MP Griffin’s art through the support of Griffin and his generous girlfriend, Odette Leonelli of Lucca, Italy and Redondo Beach, California.



For artwork inquiries, please contact:

Karen Sarrow



Karen Woodward Sarrow

213-713-6643





