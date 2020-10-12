Game Creator and Poker Enthusiast to Launch Bold New Poker Variant

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Nuts N Guts Press Release

New York, NY, October 12, 2020 --(



“I am thrilled to share this highly-entertaining, hilarious game with the world,” said Mr. EM, the game’s creator. “As a long-time poker fanatic, my friends and I would always look for ways to spice up our poker nights. Nuts N Guts is ultimately the product of years of innovation and fun with friends all packaged together.”



Nuts N Guts is made for an audience of 18 and up, and can be played with between 2 to 9 people. The game has 83 cards, each containing hand cards, the cards you use to win the game, and wild cards, which can completely change the game. Players can expect to “attack” other players with the game’s unique, high-energy gameplay. Every card in the deck features customized, original artwork.



“Wild cards are at the heart of this game,” said Mr. EM. “For example, the ‘bare naked’ wild card forces a player to play with his hand open, so other players can more easily bluff with weaker cards.”



The ongoing global pandemic has pushed the world to adopt a more flexible work environment, with more businesses moving completely virtual. Mr. EM kept with the trend, designing, planning, and executing Nuts N Guts remotely.



As a result of coronavirus, people have had to limit their exposure to the outside world. “We couldn’t be releasing this game at a better time,” said Mr. EM. “While COVID-19 has shaken the world, people have had to find ways to entertain themselves indoors, and we are excited to bring the fun to them.”



Mr. EM has a strong focus on environmental responsibility, designing Nuts N Guts with high-grade, casino-quality card stock that is highly durable and can easily be recycled, along with the traditional poker tin packaging. Mr. EM also chose a production company that protects forests and sources materials from well-managed, sustainable environments.



“A sustainable solution was a must when crafting the materials,” said Mr. EM. “We all have a responsibility to serve the environment in all we create.”



The game will be featured as a Kickstarter campaign set to launch on Oct. 14. If you are interested in learning more about the Nuts N Guts, visit the website at https://nutsnguts.co.



For the full press kit, visit https://nutsnguts.co/a/press-kit.



Kickstarter campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nutsnguts/spice-up-your-casual-poker-nights



About Nuts N Guts

Nuts N Guts is a fast-paced, highly-entertaining casual variation of poker made with an original deck of cards, combining hand cards and wild cards. Game lovers who seek adrenaline, focus and plenty of laughter will feel close to home with this poker variant. Playing Nuts N Guts will not only boost your dopamine levels but also remind you why you love poker so much.



About Eran Agam

Eran Agam

1-917-508-5196



https://nutsnguts.co



