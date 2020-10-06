Versatile Award-Winning Haitian American Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Wins Social Justice Song in the W.A.M. Awards

Press Releases Natalie Jean Press Release

Kensington, MD, October 06, 2020 --(



This announcement comes right after her latest achievement, “World Artist of The Year,” which she garnered at the 2020 Josie Music Awards, which was recently held at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, TN.



When asked how she felt about this win, Natalie replied, “'I Am' is very special to me. I did this song in one take. What you hear is my heart and soul. It is a very honest depiction of how I feel, living as a black woman in this America. I feel that many can relate to this song.”



Natalie Jean has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won several awards. Currently, "I Am" is nominated in the Hollywood Music and Media Awards, and several of her songs from her latest album are in a Semi-Finalists position in the 2020 UK Songwriting Contest. Her latest album, "Where Do We Go from Here? was released on February 14, 2020. Contact Information Natalie Jean Music

Natalie Jean

240-676-3430

http://www.natalie-jean.com

Natalie Jean

240-676-3430



http://www.natalie-jean.com



