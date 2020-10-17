New Book by Linda Boroff: "All I Can Take Of You"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of short stories, "All I Can Take Of You."

All I Can Take of You comprises fourteen linked, sequential short stories and a novelette which follow Brynn Wittman through her truncated marriage and subsequent series of jobs and love affairs, ending with her random death in an office shooting.



Brynn is a humorous, self-lacerating sometime alcoholic who struggles to derive meaning and humor from failed relationships, family disintegration, jobs, and moves.



The stories begin with a brief retrospective that glances over a tumultuous childhood and adolescence as her once prosperous family deteriorates to poverty in the wake of her father’s emotional collapse.



Linda Boroff graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in English and currently lives and works in Silicon Valley. Her fiction and non-fiction have appeared in numerous literary magazines and anthologies. Linda was nominated for a 2016 Pushcart Prize for fiction and won first prize in the Writing Place fiction competition. She wrote the feature film, Murder in Fashion Review in New York Times. Her short story “Light Fingers” and its script adaptation are under option to director Brad Furman and Sony. Linda adapted the biography of film noir actress Barbara Payton, with producer Don Murphy.



