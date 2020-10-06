PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book by P. David Hornik: "And Both Shall Row"


Adelaide Books announces the release of the novel, "And Both Shall Row."

New York, NY, October 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by P. David Hornik, "And Both Shall Row," hitting stores everywhere now.

Kenny and Colleen meet on a mountain lake as teenagers. They awaken intense energies in each other—both positive and negative—until the mix explodes, leaving both of them in a sorry state. But they find that what’s between them—whatever it is—stays with them as the years progress, and that the memory of those days at the lake doesn’t fade but keeps making demands on their understanding. This is a story, spanning 25 years and two continents, of life, love, time, change, and the irresistible power of an unforgettable, formative experience in the past.

P. David Hornik was born to Austrian Jewish refugees in New York City in 1954, and grew up near Schenectady, NY. He received an MA in English from Binghamton University in 1978. He then worked as an editor and writer, and moved to Israel with his family in 1984. In Israel, David has worked as an editor and translator (from Hebrew to English). He has also published hundreds of articles (mostly about Israel) in popular outlets. David’s collection Choosing Life in Israel was published in 2013, and his novels You Don’t Know What Love Is in 2018, and Beside the Still Waters in 2019. He lives in Beersheva, while his three grown children live in Tel Aviv.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
https://adelaidebooks.org/

