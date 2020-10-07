oomnis FlexO Selected by 3GLA to Supplement Its Digital Workplace Solutions Portfolio

Press Releases oomnis ltd. Press Release

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., October 07, 2020 --(



The oomnis FlexO solution is a workspace booking and analytics system enabling all enterprises, small and big, to simplify the management of common workplace resources and other mobile assets. FlexO is available either on-premise or on a subscription and can connect to your enterprise calendaring system such as O365, Exchange or G Suite. For a hoteling (hot desking) solution, FlexO offers can be used starting with a simple QR code and is compatible with a number of hardware devices enabling NFC/PIN code reservation. Finally, with our IoT sensors, FlexO makes it possible for enterprises to get accurate occupancy information for all their huddle space, desks and rooms.



By selecting 3GLA as a certified distributor in Latin America, oomnis opens the door to a fast growing market with a company with a high-performance enterprise sales practice.



Herman Lang, General Manager of 3GLA said: "In this tough business environment, we were pleased by how responsive the oomnis team is, sometimes even at odd hours. FlexO is a easy to configure, yet very powerful and we are excited to be able to introduce it to our national and international clients across the region."



Guillaume Proux, Director at oomnis Limited commented: "As we expand quickly around the globe, we are very keen to work closely with the 3GLA team who are able to quickly take our products and combine them with their infrastructure and networking business to deliver a turnkey solution to the demanding customers, especially in the financial industry across Latin America."



oomnis Limited is a fast-growing company with the goal to deliver visual solutions to help companies make the best our of their workplaces and places of business.



Guillaume Proux

+852 8192 7080



www.oomnis.com/



