Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Receive press releases from Private Placement Markets: By Email RSS Feeds: Private Placement Launched Its "JV Bridge to NYSE-MKT & NASDAQ IPO" VC Fund Today

Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Markets has launched its “JV Bridge to NYSE-MKT & NASDAQ” VC Fund today.

Los Angeles, CA, October 07, 2020 --(



“Private Placement Markets focuses on making ‘Bridge to NYSE-MKT & NASDAQ IPO’ investments that enables the Fund to capitalize primarily on value-added transactions. We define ‘value-added’ as the process of changing or transforming a product from it original state to a more valuable state. These types of investments will involve companies that are not performing at their ‘full potential’ and where the game plan is to bring to bear the talent and experience of an operating partner to increase the company’s value and thus investment returns to the Fund.”



The Fund Managers are currenting reviewing targeted companies with first closing anticipated in the first quarter of 2021.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Los Angeles, CA, October 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, Founder and Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets, today announced that the Firm has launched its “JV Bridge to NYSE-MKT & NASDAQ” VC Fund today. The fund focuses its Bridge to IPO Loans on a diversified portfolio of value-added and opportunistic growth stage companies.“Private Placement Markets focuses on making ‘Bridge to NYSE-MKT & NASDAQ IPO’ investments that enables the Fund to capitalize primarily on value-added transactions. We define ‘value-added’ as the process of changing or transforming a product from it original state to a more valuable state. These types of investments will involve companies that are not performing at their ‘full potential’ and where the game plan is to bring to bear the talent and experience of an operating partner to increase the company’s value and thus investment returns to the Fund.”The Fund Managers are currenting reviewing targeted companies with first closing anticipated in the first quarter of 2021.The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Private Placement Markets