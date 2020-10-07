PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Shylah Addante

Booklist Starred Review for "Garden of Thorns and Light"


Shylah Addante’s YA debut receives coveted honor.

Albany, NY, October 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Debut author Shylah Addante received a Booklist starred review for her young adult fantasy, "Garden of Thorns and Light" in the October 15 issue of the American Library Association publication. According to the ALA, a Booklist star “indicates an outstanding title of a particular genre.”

A preview of the Booklist review calls "Garden of Thorns and Light" a “refreshing and engrossing fantasy novel, a cut above the rest.”

"Garden of Thorns and Light" is a re-imagining of the fairy mythos, following Amethyst Faye's journey of self-discovery as she sprouts thorns, falls in love, and uncovers family secrets. In this young adult fantasy debut, sometimes it’s okay to be the monster.

Released on September 15, 2020, "Garden of Thorns and Light" has earned early buzz in YA circles, including a Kirkus review alerting readers that “this supernatural page-turner with twists will leave readers wishing they had fairy wings.”

Pub Date: Sept. 15, 2020

ISBN: 978-1-951710-36-1

Page Count: 270

Publisher: Month9Books

Cover Image: https://shylahaddantedotcom.files.wordpress.com/2020/10/garden-of-thorns-and-light-booklist-badge.png
Shylah Addante
518-321-4794
www.shylahaddante.com

