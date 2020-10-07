Booklist Starred Review for "Garden of Thorns and Light"

Press Releases Shylah Addante Press Release

Shylah Addante’s YA debut receives coveted honor.

A preview of the Booklist review calls "Garden of Thorns and Light" a “refreshing and engrossing fantasy novel, a cut above the rest.”



"Garden of Thorns and Light" is a re-imagining of the fairy mythos, following Amethyst Faye's journey of self-discovery as she sprouts thorns, falls in love, and uncovers family secrets. In this young adult fantasy debut, sometimes it’s okay to be the monster.



Released on September 15, 2020, "Garden of Thorns and Light" has earned early buzz in YA circles, including a Kirkus review alerting readers that “this supernatural page-turner with twists will leave readers wishing they had fairy wings.”



Pub Date: Sept. 15, 2020



ISBN: 978-1-951710-36-1



Page Count: 270



Publisher: Month9Books



