Challenges and Drivers for Development of Long Acting Injectables

SMi Reports: Renowned industry experts from MedinCell and Janssen to present on the Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices pre-conference workshop taking place 12th January 2021.

London, United Kingdom, October 07, 2020 --(



View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom3



Benefits of attending:



• Assess the current landscape for fragile molecule formulations and delivery

• Explore real world examples through injectable device case studies

• Discuss considerations and strategies for successful long-acting injectable delivery

• Gain insight into the future landscape of long acting injectables



Workshop Leaders discussing:



Dr Joël Richard, Chief Development Officer, MedinCell

René Holm, Head & Scientific Director, Janssen



An Overview of Technologies for Long Acting Injectables

• Current successful technologies in industry

• What are the limitations and barriers facing development?

• Competitive advantages of injectable in situ forming implant technologies

• How do we select compounds for long acting injectables?



Formulations of Fragile Molecules

• Current landscape for delivery of fragile molecules

• Specific formulation challenges for peptides and proteins

• Overcoming hurdles in fragile molecule sustained-release delivery



Case Study Introduction

• Delegates will be presented with a case study overview of the BEPO® long acting injectable

• Recent progress of BEPO®

• Challenges in development of the long acting injectables and considerations in formulation development



Interactive Case Study Review

• Delegates will be tasked to assess and discuss:

• Best approaches for development

• Strategies to overcome formulation challenges

• Brainstorm improvements for optimal delivery

• Discussion of lessons learned from the exercise

• Future potential for long acting injectables



Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom3



Who should attend:

• Drug-delivery developers

• Medical Device Engineers

• Primary Packaging material designers

• Secondary packagers

• Smart device developers

• Training device developers

• Device-safety solution providers

• Drug developers



Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Conference

13th – 14th January 2021

London, UK



Sponsored by BD Medical| Harro Hoefliger | Nemera | Owen Mumford | Zeon |



Contact Information:



For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

