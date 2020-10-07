EV Wind Lock Down System Becomes the First Wind Uplift System Approved by the City of Los Angeles

Press Releases EV Materials Corporation Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, October 07, 2020 --(



EV Wind lockdown system consists of galvanized steel sheet that is glued to the back of pavers, and stainless steel parts that can be attached to existing pedestals which allow the galvanized steel sheet to be fasten down to the pedestal.



Pavers with EV Wind lockdown system can be easily removed with a screw driver if access to the area below the pavers is needed.



Unlike some other competing products that reply on screw in the plastic screw hole to lock down the pavers, which is not reliable since the threads in a plastic screw hole is too thin and too weak, EV Wind lockdown system relies on stainless steel parts to lock the pavers down.



The EV Wind Lockdown has been tested in accordance with UL-580 by a testing lab approved by LADBS and has passed Class 90, which means it can resist 188 mph wind.



About EV Materials Corporation:



EV Materials Corporation supplies porcelain pavers, adjustable pedestal systems and wind lockdown systems (wind uplift system), pervious pavers, and granite pavers. EV Materials Corporation is based in Anaheim, CA. Its products are shipped to all 50 states and Canada.



Charley Yang

657-549-0255



www.evmaterials.com



