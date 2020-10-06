Celsys, Inc. Now Accepting Applications for Creative Together! Connected Ink 21-Hour Drawing Party

Tokyo, Japan, October 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Creative Together! Connected Ink 21-hour Drawing Party Creator Application Page
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202010/06_02/
Creative Together! Connected Ink 21-hour Drawing Party will livestream creators' drawings worldwide from Wacom and Clip Studio Paint’s official sites. Join the celebration with fellow creators and fire up a worldwide audience.
Over the duration of the 21-hour event, a total of 60 creators from all over the world will participate in the live-drawing, four creators at a time. Artists will appear online (via screen share/video call), allowing them to show off their techniques from the comfort of their own home, and viewers from all over the world can tune in and watch artists create a wide variety of illustrations. With the chat function, both can enjoy a sense of togetherness that only a live event can provide.
Surprise guests from various fields such as illustration, manga, and animation will also be participating! We’re looking forward to your application.
Creative Together! Connected Ink 21-hour Drawing Party
Date & Time
Nov. 17, 2020, 13:00 UTC/08:00 EST until Nov. 18, 2020, 10:00 UTC/05:00 EST
Application Period
Oct. 6–19, 2020, 05:00 EST
Creator Participation Announcement
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (tentative)
Project Summary
・ A live drawing event with Clip Studio creators from all over the world held online via livestream.
・ Participants are free to create a work of art based on the drawing timeslot's theme.
・ Communicate with other participants and viewers while drawing. We encourage you to spend time with each other in a way that enhances creativity. Introduce your everyday drawing workflow, tips, techniques, and favorite tools and functions.
・ Surprise guests will appear during the livestream so you can draw alongside world-renowned creators.
・ Live drawing videos may be archived.
・ Artists can participate in each region’s drawing timeslots.
Application Requirements
・ Those who can draw using Clip Studio Paint
・ Those who are able to use Discord video chat to livestream their drawing
・ Those who are able to communicate in Japanese or English
To Apply
Please apply using the application form on the application page and indicate your first and second choice of timeslot.
More about Connected Ink
Connected Ink is an open innovation platform. We invite you to experience creativity, art, and music crossed with the latest in digital transformation and ink technology! In addition to the live broadcast from the venue, there will also be multiple online events.
Connected Ink 2020
https://connectedink.wacom.com/
