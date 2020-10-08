TIS Strengthens Positioning in Benelux via Extended Partnership with Orchard Finance

Press Releases Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH Press Release

Both companies see huge opportunities with continuous growth in the BENELUX region.

Aderito Duarte, Senior Sales Executive BENELUX from TIS: “We are very happy about the collaboration with Orchard Finance and we believe the partnership will further strengthen our positioning in BENELUX to serve the best interest of our customers in treasury and corporate payments.”



Ariane Hoksbergen, Practice Lead Treasury Technology from Orchard Finance, is very excited about the prospect of the partnership: “Orchard Finance is expanding its ecosystem with selected knowledge and technology partners and TIS is one of our technology partners in the field of bank connectivity solutions for corporate treasury. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration!”



About Orchard Finance Consultants BV

Orchard Finance is a leading, independent Dutch consultancy organization in the field of Debt Advisory, Treasury and Staffing. We offer advisory, project management and (temporary) staffing services, tailored to the needs of our clients. Since the start in 2003, we have grown substantially, due to long-term partnerships with customers and well performing employees. Call us today and discover what we can do for you.



About TIS

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” for 2019 and 2020. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.



