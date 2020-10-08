Blingvine is All Set to Welcome the Festive Season with Its Traditional Jewelry Collection

As the festive season approaches in India, Blingvine has laid down an entire collection of festive wear Jewelry including Necklaces, Pendants, Earrings, Bracelets, and Bangles. The Jewelry collection is suitable for traditional wear as well as modern style outfits.

Chandigarh, India, October 08, 2020 --(



The unique bold aspect of Blingvine’s fashion Jewelry are its raw materials. Crystals from Swarovski, American Diamonds, 18K Gold plating and Enamel work Jewelry are some of main ingredients of its exclusive collection. The owners and executives at Blingvine not only transcend to jewelry, but also to art, resulting in beautiful, one of its kind, premium quality imitation Jewelry.



Men and women all over the country dress up in their best traditional attires during this time while India is heading towards its festive season starting from the mid of Oct 2020. Indian festivals are an epitome of the rich culture and heritage the country holds. The days of October and November also known as Ashwin and Kartik, are considered the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. Starting with Navratri or Durga Puja followed by Dusshehra, Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras and finally Diwali, it is the most celebrated time of the year in India.



To meet the needs of the culture and mood of its audience, Blingvine has produced a fascinating collection which has captivated the eyes of women across the country.



Find more at www.blingvine.com. Chandigarh, India, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blingvine, known for its contemporary design and modern styles, has curated a whole range of traditional Jewelry collection for the upcoming festive month in India. The collection includes a massive range of necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets and bangles appropriate for festive occasion. As per Blingvine, it is fit for ethnic wear as well as western wear. The Jewelry is designed and manufactured by Jewelry designers from all over the world. The collection includes imported as well as Indian made Jewelry by Indian designers and manufacturers.The unique bold aspect of Blingvine’s fashion Jewelry are its raw materials. Crystals from Swarovski, American Diamonds, 18K Gold plating and Enamel work Jewelry are some of main ingredients of its exclusive collection. The owners and executives at Blingvine not only transcend to jewelry, but also to art, resulting in beautiful, one of its kind, premium quality imitation Jewelry.Men and women all over the country dress up in their best traditional attires during this time while India is heading towards its festive season starting from the mid of Oct 2020. Indian festivals are an epitome of the rich culture and heritage the country holds. The days of October and November also known as Ashwin and Kartik, are considered the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. Starting with Navratri or Durga Puja followed by Dusshehra, Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras and finally Diwali, it is the most celebrated time of the year in India.To meet the needs of the culture and mood of its audience, Blingvine has produced a fascinating collection which has captivated the eyes of women across the country.Find more at www.blingvine.com.