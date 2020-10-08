A-Team Group Data Management Summit USA Virtual Goes Live with Practitioner Innovation Keynotes and Real-Time Q&As

Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

Over 700 delegates registered for the event to hear from leading industry practitioners and solution providers.

London, United Kingdom, October 08, 2020



The event was hosted by Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team, and joined by expert keynote and panel speakers. Live keynote presentations were made by Julia Bardmesser, senior vice president at Voya Financial, who discussed leveraging disruption as a catalyst for change and digital transformation; and Arvind Joshi, director of data management at Scotiabank, who detailed how to establish data quality for analytics.



Both sessions were interactive, with the audience taking part in live polls and Q&A sessions that covered a wide range of data management issues in today’s capital markets.



Other keynotes included Data scientists in disguise with Linda Coffman, executive vice president at the SmartStream RDU; Adapting data strategy with Harry Chopra, chief client officer at AxiomSL; The future of finance is now, with Sam Sundera, head of future business at SIX; A data driven re-start, with Kieran Seaward, head of sales at Datactics; and Re-thinking the data delivery paradigm, with Jeff Shortis, data platform product owner at Charles River Development.



A fireside chat between Delaney and Duncan Cooper, head of data product at HSBC Securities Services, outlined data-as-a-service; and a chat with Kieran Gallagher, executive director at IHS Markit, considered the impact of ESG on data management.



Panel sessions covered topics from approaches to driving successful digital transformation to getting your customer data right, creating reusable enterprise data assets, migrating to the cloud, and data management for ESG and sustainable investing.



Delaney says: “This was A-Team’s first virtual summit with live sessions, which were hugely popular and gave delegates the opportunity to put their questions to some of the industry’s leading speakers. Across both days of the event, keynote speakers, panel members and the data management experts I interviewed delivered valuable information and advice to practitioners working in the new normal and planning for the future.”



Sponsors of the summit included SmartStream, SIX, Charles River, IHS Markit, ANNA, Cusip Global Services, AxiomXL, BigID, Bureau Van Dijk, Datactics, Asset Control, West Highland, Panzura, LiveDataset, Kingland, NeoXam, Overbond and Reformis.



A-Team Group’s next event is RegTech Summit Virtual, 17-18 November, 2020 http://bit.ly/RTSVNov20



More information:

Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager

E: leigh@a-teamgroup.com



Sponsorship information:

Jo Webb, A-Team Group Sales Director

