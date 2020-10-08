Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CNet Training Press Release

Receive press releases from CNet Training: By Email RSS Feeds: CNet Training Launches Digital Infrastructure Education Advice Service

CNet has launched a new one-to-one advice and guidance service to help industry professionals progress their knowledge and boost their careers in the digital infrastructure industry as well as to help new entrants into the industry.

London, United Kingdom, October 08, 2020 --(



The service is headed up by the experienced CNet technical team, Paul Gorman and Pat Drew who, between them, have over 60 years of experience within the data centre and network infrastructure sectors.



Paul is responsible for the technical content of all CNet’s technical education programs spanning The Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework. Having worked as a Telecommunications Engineer for the British Army and within commercial environments working to design and implement complex network and IT delivery programs, Paul is well placed to offer advice and guidance regarding development and knowledge progression.



Pat has over 24 years of experience in the data centre industry. He has worked in various high-profile roles from Network Engineer to Data Centre Manager, covering Europe, North America and Asia. Pat has successfully completed the Business Sustainability Management program from the world-leading sustainability institution, the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL). Pat is helping CNet spread the message about the importance of sustainability across the industry.



Making use of the new service is quick and easy, individuals just complete a simple online form on the CNet Training website, and a member of the team will be in touch to liaise directly with the individual to provide free advice and guidance.



The launch of the Education Advice Service will also help to tackle the industry’s on-going skills shortage by providing information on education pathways to help get people into the industry and to give industry professionals the confidence, support and information to help them excel in their career within the digital infrastructure industry.



Andrew Stevens, President and CEO, “We are excited to launch the Digital Infrastructure Education Advice service. With such a huge amount of technical expertise in-house here at CNet we wanted to provide the opportunity to share this with industry professionals to help their own knowledge and career progression as well as help those that may be considering entering the industry. Paul and Pat have so much valuable experience and knowledge that can be used to genuinely help people, so this is just a little way CNet can help give back to those in, or thinking about joining, the industry.”



For more information on CNet Training’s programs, please go https://www.cnet-training.com/digital-infrastructure-education-advice-service/ or call +44 (0) 1284 767100 London, United Kingdom, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Designed to help industry professionals throughout the data centre and network infrastructure sectors looking for one-to-one guidance regarding their own professional knowledge, certification and qualification progression, or next steps regarding recommended professional development activities to help boost their careers. It will also be valuable for those looking to enter the industry, to discuss and explore the best route to take.The service is headed up by the experienced CNet technical team, Paul Gorman and Pat Drew who, between them, have over 60 years of experience within the data centre and network infrastructure sectors.Paul is responsible for the technical content of all CNet’s technical education programs spanning The Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework. Having worked as a Telecommunications Engineer for the British Army and within commercial environments working to design and implement complex network and IT delivery programs, Paul is well placed to offer advice and guidance regarding development and knowledge progression.Pat has over 24 years of experience in the data centre industry. He has worked in various high-profile roles from Network Engineer to Data Centre Manager, covering Europe, North America and Asia. Pat has successfully completed the Business Sustainability Management program from the world-leading sustainability institution, the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL). Pat is helping CNet spread the message about the importance of sustainability across the industry.Making use of the new service is quick and easy, individuals just complete a simple online form on the CNet Training website, and a member of the team will be in touch to liaise directly with the individual to provide free advice and guidance.The launch of the Education Advice Service will also help to tackle the industry’s on-going skills shortage by providing information on education pathways to help get people into the industry and to give industry professionals the confidence, support and information to help them excel in their career within the digital infrastructure industry.Andrew Stevens, President and CEO, “We are excited to launch the Digital Infrastructure Education Advice service. With such a huge amount of technical expertise in-house here at CNet we wanted to provide the opportunity to share this with industry professionals to help their own knowledge and career progression as well as help those that may be considering entering the industry. Paul and Pat have so much valuable experience and knowledge that can be used to genuinely help people, so this is just a little way CNet can help give back to those in, or thinking about joining, the industry.”For more information on CNet Training’s programs, please go https://www.cnet-training.com/digital-infrastructure-education-advice-service/ or call +44 (0) 1284 767100 Contact Information CNet Training

Poppy Ballard

+4407388228184



www.cnet-training.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CNet Training Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend