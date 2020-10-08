Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Exclusive Interview with Maria Jose Lopez Barragan, Formerly of the FDA, Released Ahead of Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020

SMi Reports: An exclusive interview with María José López Barragán, Founder, Barragan BioConsulting, formerly CMC Product Quality Reviewer, FDA, who will be speaking at the 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference released.

Boston, MA, October 08, 2020 --(



SMi caught up with María José López Barragán, Founder, Barragan BioConsulting, formerly CMC Product Quality Reviewer, FDA, who will be presenting a keynote address at the conference.



María José (Pepa) Lopez Barragán is a former U.S. FDA regulator and founder of Barragan BioConsulting, where she offers Regulatory and Compliance consulting services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Pepa has 15 years of combined experience in Regulatory Affairs (CMC) and multiple aspects of drug development and research and has participated in the approval of 15 original and biosimilar biologic license applications, focusing on microbiology product quality and sterility assurance aspects.



Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:



"The pharmaceutical microbiology market has matured greatly over recent years, what significant developments have you noticed in the last year within the field?



"The use of robotics and automation continues to take over the pharmaceutical industry with a fast-increasing utilization of single-use systems (SUS). The combination of automation and single-use equipment (including even disposable ultrafiltration/diafiltration systems) has contributed to a higher level of microbiology control and have represented a new paradigm for the biopharmaceutical industry. However, this new paradigm was not free of challenges such as restricted production batch size, systems handling and testing to assure integrity throughout the manufacture and storage of products, need for enhanced suppliers quality agreements, higher risk for extractables and leachables into the product, and a long etc.



"What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and how it makes it relevant to 2020?



"During my presentation, I will discuss about humans as ecosystems and how they pose a source of contamination risk during the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. My presentation will also address the types, material and use of garment in cleanrooms. This topic may be considered of major interest in our present times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created worldwide awareness of how the adequate use of specific garments can control the spread of microbes."



The full interview can be downloaded at: www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR9



Interested in joining the conference and workshop you can register your place for only US$499 (conference) and US$299 (workshop) www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR9



Proudly Sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, C.T.L. MAT, LONZA, Microbiologics, Millipore Sigma



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Conference: October 28-29, 2020

Workshop: October 30, 2020

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR9

#SMiPharmaMicroEC



Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR9



