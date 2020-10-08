Press Releases Solutions for Association Management,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Solutions for Association Management, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: 2020 Controversies & Conversations Symposium Goes Virtual

More than 50 leading experts set to host live discussions at a 2-day virtual event managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc.

Rolling Meadows, IL, October 08, 2020 --(



This annual course is directed by Kenneth Arndt, MD, and Jeffrey Dover, MD, FRCPC, along with Associate Directors R. Rox Anderson, MD, Murad Alam, MD, MBA, and Ashish Bhatia, MD. The virtual meeting will offer the same interactive, engaging and live discussions attendees have come to enjoy:



--Discussion on the most effective and valuable procedures.

--Hot topics including isotretinoin and lasers, PRP, feminine and hand rejuvenation.

--New horizons in fillers, fractional technology, non-surgical body contouring and laser-assisted drug delivery.​

--Controversies for complex cases and complications such as lasers and skin cancer, thread lifts, picosecond lasers for tattoos, facial skin tightening and submental fat treatments.

--Pearls for fractional resurfacing, needles vs. cannulas, microtoxin injection, periorbital laser treatment, social media and more.

--Explore corporate controversies, trends and current issues.

--Build connections at networking events and during great activities



View this year’s exciting agenda at https://www.skincarecontroversies.com/program and register at https://www.skincarecontroversies.com/registration.



About the Controversies & Conversations Symposium

The Controversies & Conversations Symposium, managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc. (SAMI), is an annual educational opportunity that benefits all levels of skincare professionals interested in cutaneous and cosmetic surgery. The event offers an intimate setting to discuss and debate the latest development in lasers, devices and cosmetic procedures.



Website: https://www.skincarecontroversies.com

Facebook: Skincare Controversies

Twitter: @ControversiesMD

Instagram: @skincarecontroversies

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/controversies-conversations-in-laser-and-cosmetic-surgery Rolling Meadows, IL, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Registration for the first virtual Controversies & Conversations in Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Symposium is now open. For over 25 years, the event – to be held December 4-5 – has provided lively discussion for dermatologists, laser and aesthetic surgeons, ophthalmologists, oculoplastic surgeons and other healthcare personnel. More than 50 faculty are scheduled to share ideas and challenge attendees in an unbiased forum with open dialogue to discuss ideas and strategies that will enhance procedures and outcomes.This annual course is directed by Kenneth Arndt, MD, and Jeffrey Dover, MD, FRCPC, along with Associate Directors R. Rox Anderson, MD, Murad Alam, MD, MBA, and Ashish Bhatia, MD. The virtual meeting will offer the same interactive, engaging and live discussions attendees have come to enjoy:--Discussion on the most effective and valuable procedures.--Hot topics including isotretinoin and lasers, PRP, feminine and hand rejuvenation.--New horizons in fillers, fractional technology, non-surgical body contouring and laser-assisted drug delivery.​--Controversies for complex cases and complications such as lasers and skin cancer, thread lifts, picosecond lasers for tattoos, facial skin tightening and submental fat treatments.--Pearls for fractional resurfacing, needles vs. cannulas, microtoxin injection, periorbital laser treatment, social media and more.--Explore corporate controversies, trends and current issues.--Build connections at networking events and during great activitiesView this year’s exciting agenda at https://www.skincarecontroversies.com/program and register at https://www.skincarecontroversies.com/registration.About the Controversies & Conversations SymposiumThe Controversies & Conversations Symposium, managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc. (SAMI), is an annual educational opportunity that benefits all levels of skincare professionals interested in cutaneous and cosmetic surgery. The event offers an intimate setting to discuss and debate the latest development in lasers, devices and cosmetic procedures.Website: https://www.skincarecontroversies.comFacebook: Skincare ControversiesTwitter: @ControversiesMDInstagram: @skincarecontroversiesLinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/controversies-conversations-in-laser-and-cosmetic-surgery Contact Information Solutions for Association Management, Inc.

Michele Schaede-Guy

847-871-4800



http://www.skincarecontroversies.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Solutions for Association Management, Inc.