Excel Software ships Cloud License Server 2.0 and Desktop License Server 2.0. These self-hosted servers run on a developer Linux or Windows website to implement Serial Number activation of mobile or desktop Apps.

Henderson, NV, October 08, 2020 --



CLS 2.0 and DLS 2.0 includes updated server executables for Windows, 32-bit Linux and 64-bit Linux servers. Customer entered data during the activation process now fully supports Unicode for non-English languages.



Cloud License consists of URL commands to activate, validate, release, restore and reset a software license. An application running on a computer or mobile device communicates with the server to activate, validate or move a license between devices. Supported license types include Time Limited, Date Limited, Product, Subscription, Trial/Product and Trial/Subscription. Once activated, a license can be suspended or a subscription disabled from the server by the developer.



Cloud License works with virtually any device, OS, human or programming language. It can be used with an affiliate, reseller, app store or website distribution model. A developer can implement Cloud License in an App with URL based commands. Alternatively, CloudRT provides a library with simple function calls for popular development environments like Android, iOS, macOS or Windows. ExcelCL is a VBA based implementation of Cloud License for Excel workbooks.



Cloud License Server 2.0 is a self-hosted activation server that implements Cloud License. It consists of an Admin app running on a Mac or Windows development computer and a server exectuable running on the developer website. The Admin application is used to define each license type and generate a batch of Serial Numbers that can be uploaded to the server. The Admin application can start, stop, view or update data in the license server.



Excel Software offers a suite of protection and licensing tools built around QuickLicense to apply Serial Number activation to Apps created in virtually any macOS, Windows or Linux development environment. QuickLicense supports Trial, Product, Try/Buy and Subscription licenses with advanced features like license release, restore, reset and subscription management.



AppProtect is a low cost solution to wrap a simple Product license around a Mac or Windows application. DocProtect is used to protect PDF, video, audio, HTML files, EPUB, SWF, image slide shows and other document types.



Desktop License Server 2.0 supports online Serial Number activation for Apps using QuickLicense, AppProtect, DocProtect and companion products. DLS consists of an Admin app running on a Mac or Windows development computer and a server exectuable running on the developer website. The Admin application is used to define each license type and generate a batch of Serial Numbers that can be uploaded to the server. The Admin application can start, stop, view or update server data in the license server.



A dedicated server or VPS type hosting account is required for a developer website to run the executable for CLS or DLS. Both servers are available as a lifetime purchase with a scaleable price based on the database size of the server.



A small database server supporting two license types with 100 Serial Numbers for each license starts at $495. For a larger database, the cost per Serial Number is under a penny. The database size of CLS or DLS can be increased as needed. CLS 2.0 and DLS 2.0 each include a user guide, tutorial, demonstration videos and free tech support.



Excel Software

Ph: (702) 445-7645

Web: www.excelsoftware.com

Harold Halbleib

702-445-7645



www.excelsoftware.com



