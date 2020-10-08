Lauren Turton's Book Release, "Soul Career Clarity"

Press Releases Lauren Turton Press Release

San Diego, CA, October 08, 2020 --(



Lauren Turton, the creator of Soul Career Clarity, a transformational program, is now releasing her first book on October 29, 2020. "Soul Career Clarity: The 8 Step Formula to Breakthrough to Your Next Level of Success So You Can Live the Life You Desire and Deserve" will feature the 8 step formula that women who are feeling stuck in their current reality are using to breakthrough to their next level of success.



This 8 step process goes into:



Clear anything blocking your mindset from the breakthrough you crave and reprogram your thinking so you can access your full potential.



Identify where your limiting beliefs come from and how to overcome those limiting beliefs.



Learn about the natural gifts you were born with and how to leverage them so you are creating from a place of divine intentions.



Tap into your life’s purpose so you can use that as your driving force to take you to the next level.



Envision your biggest dreams and goals so you can turn them into reality.



Dial into what your current reality is and analyze what is working and what needs to be optimized.



Create a detailed action plan to turn your biggest dreams and goals into reality.



Begin to Take Action on the plan you’ve created so you can live the life you desire and deserve.



Turton comments about why she chose to work with women, “After creating my dream life, I am on a mission to help other women live the life they desire and deserve. Everyone deserves to create their ideal life, but it takes planning, strategizing, execution, and support which is why I created Soul Career Clarity so I could help other women through the process.”



Lauren Turton is a Business and Career Expansion Specialist. Turton has successfully worked with over 200 companies on their marketing, branding, and events. She has helped countless women breakthrough to their next level of success. This book is on presale on Amazon, you can pre-buy it at: bit.ly/SoulCareerClarity



Lauren Turton

619-677-4278



laurenturton.com



