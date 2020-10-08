World’s First and Only Implantable Cardiac Monitor and Patient Alerting System for Acute Coronary Syndromes Takes Place at Pavilion Surgery Center, Orange, California

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sovereign Healthcare Press Release

Mission Viejo, CA, October 08, 2020 --(



The procedure, performed by Kelly Tucker, M.D., uses the AngelMed Guardian System and is designed to warn high-risk patients of potential ACS events, including heart attacks (myocardial infarctions) or unstable angina, which can lead to heart attacks. AngelMed Guardian is implanted like a pacemaker, typically in less than one hour under local anesthesia. Dr. Tucker is among the first physicians to implant the AngelMed Guardian under the ALERTS-Continued Access Study.



Jeremy Hogue, President and CEO of Sovereign Healthcare, said, “We are excited any time our team can be on the cutting edge of life changing medicine. For us, it comes from working with world-class doctors, and Dr. Tucker is on the forefront of electrophysiology, as is his work in fighting coronary heart disease. We know this is still in a study phase, but the prospects look very good.”



The AngelMed Guardian system is designed to track significant changes in the heart's electrical signal and then alert patients to seek medical attention – this includes detection of silent heart attacks. The objective of the ALERTS-Continued Access Study is to provide former ALERTS patients access to this life-changing device.



“The AngelMed Guardian represents a real game changer in the management of coronary artery disease. This is the first ever surveillance tool for patients with a prior coronary event and has the potential to save countless lives and bring peace of mind to thousands of families. It is a great honor to be involved in this amazing technology,” said Kelly Tucker, M.D., Director, Electrophysiology, Orange County Heart Institute and Research Center.



Dr. David Fischell, Founder and Chairman of AngelMed commented, “Tremendous thanks to Dr. Tucker and the entire AngelMed team that made today's implant possible. However, for me, it has always been first and foremost about our patients. We are especially pleased to be able to begin re-implanting our ALERTS patients whose willingness to participate in our clinical trial was critical to obtaining FDA approval for the Guardian System. This is the start of a brighter future for ACS and heart attack survivors in the United States.”



About Pavilion Surgery Center:

Pavilion Surgery Center is a premier outpatient surgery center Orange, California, and is an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Hospital. The center is a joint venture between the hospital, Sovereign Healthcare, and over 40 leading physician specialists. For more information, visit pavilionsurgery.com



About Sovereign Healthcare:

