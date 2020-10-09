Loveforce International Releases Old Fashioned Passion

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Santa Clarita, CA, October 09, 2020



For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Friday, October 9th, Loveforce International Records will release “Old Fashioned Passion” by R&B singer Ricky Williams. “Old Fashioned Passion” is Williams debut single. He was signed to the label earlier in October.“Old fashioned Passion” is a song with an old school groove. It is laid back and mellow musically and is lyrically reminiscent. Some might consider the song controversial due to the sounds of a woman moaning in the background. The song was written by veteran R&B and southern soul songwriter Billy Ray Charles.In honor of the debut single, Loveforce International will be giving away the e-book version of The Loveforce International Reader Volume 1. The book features seven different writings by three different authors. The e-book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on the same day that the single is released.“Old Fashioned Passion” will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, Amazon Music, Google Play, Napster, Media Net, You Tube Music and Net Ease.For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

