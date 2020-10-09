Amphenol ICC ix Industrial™ Ethernet Connectors Opens New Opportunities

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is introducing the new ix Industrial™ line of Ethernet Connectors by Amphenol ICC.

The Amphenol ICC ix Industrial™ Ethernet Connectors serve as a versatile replacement to the widely-known RJ45 connectors, used in industrial applications.



ix Industrial™ ethernet connectors meet the growing demands of Industry 4.0, Cloud Connectivity and Factory floor Ethernet connectivity. The fully-capable IEC 61076-3-124 compliant 10-position connector is capable of handling Cat6A performance, in a compact package that is 70% smaller than the size of a typical RJ45 connector.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



