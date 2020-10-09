Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Opel Astra TwinTop Reduced in Price

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system by the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Opel Astra TwinTop has now been permanently reduced in price. It enables the convertible top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicle key.

Las Vegas, NV, October 09, 2020 --(



The SmartTOP convertible top controls by the company Mods4cars provides an easy and comfortable operation of the convertible top. Among other things, the convertible top module for the Opel Astra TwinTop enables the opening and closing of the top while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to the One-Touch function, the interior button only needs to be touched and the convertible top movement is carried out automatically. It is no longer necessary to keep the button pressed down.



Furthermore, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the vehicle key. It is activated by pressing a key combination on the remote control. This way the convertible top can be opened on the way towards the vehicle. In the opposite case, it can also be quickly closed should it suddenly start to rain. The existing vehicle key does not need to be changed for this function.



The SmartTOP module for the Opel Astra TwinTop also has the following additional functions: The windows can be opened and closed separately using the remote control. A short horn signal can be set to be heard when the central locking system is activated. It can also be adjusted so that the doors lock automatically while driving.



In addition, the hazard warning lights can be activated during the movement of the convertible top. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt any running top movement. The module can be completely deactivated if required. All functions can be programmed according to personal requirements.



SmartTOP modules have a USB port that allow configuration on the home PC/Mac. In addition, software updates can be installed, which the company Mods4cars makes available to their customers, free of charge. The retrofit convertible top control is delivered with a specially developed installation kit.



SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.



The comfort control for the Opel Astra TwinTop is now available for 129.00 Euro plus tax.



A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/bHOCZCcXGZU



For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



