HealthONE Partners with GetCovered to Help Connect Uninsured Americans to Health Coverage

Denver, CO, October 09, 2020 --(



“Families in our communities and across the country are facing significant health and economic stress, including the loss of jobs and health insurance coverage, due to this unprecedented pandemic,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “We have an opportunity to be part of the solution by improving access to health insurance and helping ensure our friends and neighbors continue to get the quality healthcare they deserve.”



Due to economic pressure resulting from the pandemic, unemployment rates have increased across the country, leaving many without health insurance. As of July 2020, the national unemployment rate was 10.2 percent, up from 3.5 percent in February 2020. Similarly, the Denver-area unemployment rate remains higher than average at 7.1% up from 5.2% in March 2020. To address the loss of insurance resulting from increased unemployment in Denver, HealthONE and HCA Healthcare established a Patient Benefit Advisor (PBA) hotline that assists their patients in finding health coverage options. The free hotline has advisors on hand to connect people with the resources they need and guide them through the process to find an affordable care solution.



Similarly, in October HealthMarkets launched GetCovered, to provide help to the previously and newly uninsured across the country, allowing individuals to choose the coverage option that is right for them. The GetCovered platform helps simplify health coverage by providing information on coverage options, associated costs, considerations and availability. To further expand these initiatives to provide greater access to insurance, HealthONE hospitals throughout Denver and HCA Healthcare will provide staffing and operate a supplementary call center to assist individuals in exploring Medicaid eligibility in all 50 states who are not eligible for plans through the GetCovered platform HCA Healthcare’s scale and infrastructure will also help connect community agencies such as the United Way, not-for-profit health centers and other need based organizations with GetCovered to help their clients with coverage options.



“Since March, Mile High United Way’s 2-1-1 Help Center has seen an increase in call volume due to this time of uncertainty in our community,” said Christine Benero, President and CEO, Mile High United Way. “Access to healthcare is one of those increased needs. We know that losing healthcare coverage can be incredibly difficult; that is why we are glad to know that the GetCovered Initiative is working swiftly to get critical information to our community and to those who need it most. This timely service is designed to offer information about public and private options to restore coverage and improve access to much needed care.”



For more information on GetCovered, visit https://www.getcovered.com/.



About HealthONE

HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.



Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



