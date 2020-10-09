Telgian Engineering & Consulting Names Pamela Reno Assistant Regional Practice Leader

Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies serving industry sectors that include: government, commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and transportation throughout the US and abroad. Wilmington, DE, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) recently announced the promotion of Pamela Reno to Assistant Regional Practice Leader. In this role, she will be responsible for team management, day-to-day operations, and ensuring client strategies for success, in the Mid Atlantic region.“Pamela has been an invaluable member of the TEC team for almost five years,” says Telgian Engineering & Consulting President Leonard Ramo. “As TEC continues its rapid growth, her experience and sound knowledge of concepts, principles, and practices of fire prevention, fire protection, and life safety engineering will prove essential for our clients.”Previously, Reno served as a Senior Fire Protection Consultant with TEC. In this position, she administered training to ensure company and regulatory policies were met and facilitated process development, documentation, and technical leadership. She also was responsible for Fire and Life Safety components of planning and design, resolved issues during construction, and ensured that codes, plans, and standards were in compliance. Additionally, she developed new Passive Fire Protection and Life Safety Design Standards for hospitals, family health centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and regional practice sites.Her professional affiliations include the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) and American Society for Healthcare Engineers (ASHE).Reno also plays an integral role in industry codes and standards development. Her code development committee experience includes Principle Member of the Fundamentals Committee (NFPA 99 – Health Care Facilities Code), Healthcare Emergency Management and Security (NFPA 99 – Health Care Facilities Code), and an alternate on Board and Care Facilities (NFPA 5000 – Building Construction and Safety Code) and alternate on Board and Care Facilities (NFPA 101- Life Safety Code).About Telgian Engineering & ConsultingTelgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. The company provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses including: strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services.TEC professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, TEC also provides in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies serving industry sectors that include: government, commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and transportation throughout the US and abroad. Contact Information Telgian

