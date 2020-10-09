Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Computer System Odessa Press Release

CS Odessa Introduces ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 for macOS and Windows

ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 provides business professionals, knowledge workers, consultants and project managers with a major update to the software suite that extends the capabilities of each of its components.

Odessa, Ukraine, October 09, 2020 --(



An experienced development team is constantly updating ConceptDraw products to meet the needs of business users. The latest release of ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 contains a set of improvements and feature enhancements. Each of the products included in ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 has been updated with new features.



“Faced with a lack of time and resources, which the management of business processes is connected today with, it is important that the tools used by business managers correspond to the tasks set as much as possible,” says Gregory Zhukov, CEO of CS Odessa. “We position CS Odessa as a user-oriented company that strives to enable our clients to grow their business. Based on current market trends and user reactions, we are constantly working to develop innovative, comprehensive software tools that are best suited for business visualization, productivity enhancement and clear communication.”



The new ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v14 provides a set of improvements designed to make your diagramming experience easier and more intuitive. Below is a list of new features that help you be more efficient in the DIAGRAM v14 both on macOS and Windows platforms.



With the release of the new ConceptDraw MINDMAP v12, it empowers users in their creative thinking and allows them to more effectively capture, organize and visualize ideas and information, both in professional work and life.



ConceptDraw PROJECT v11 includes some features that can help you manage your projects more efficiently, especially when it comes to multiple projects that involve common material and human resources.



ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 is compatible with the latest versions of macOS and Windows. It includes ConceptDraw MINDMAP v12, ConceptDraw PROJECT v11, and ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v14 and retails for $499US with all its components available in a suite and individually.



ConceptDraw Productivity Line:



ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v14 - business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool



ConceptDraw MINDMAP v12 - brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map



ConceptDraw PROJECT v11 - project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software



ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 - powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office



Solutions - the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park



Operating Systems Supported



macOS 10.14 and 10.15

Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 (64-bit certified)



About CS Odessa

Anna Korlyakova

+1 (877) 441-1150



www.conceptdraw.com



